Support for residents struggling with loneliness and social isolation

Feeling lonely can be tough, especially during the winter months with shorter daylight hours, colder weather and less opportunities to meet with family and friends.

Thankfully February, the shortest month of the year, is just around the corner and Spring is not far away.

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Living Well webpages support people who are feeling lonely or socially isolated, as loneliness can affect anyone at any time of their life. Living Well is a place where people of all ages can reach out and find help and support.

Here are some ideas to help combat loneliness in February:

Connect with others: Reach out to friends or family members, even if it's just a quick call or text. Virtual meetups can also be a great way to stay connected.

Join a group or club: Look for local clubs or online communities that share your interests. Whether it's a book club, a hobby group, or a fitness class, being part of a community can help you feel more connected.

Volunteer: Helping others can be a great way to meet new people and feel a sense of purpose. Look for local volunteer opportunities or online options.

Stay active: Physical activity can boost your mood and energy levels. Try to incorporate some form of exercise into your daily routine, whether it's a walk, yoga, or a workout class.

Practice self-care: Take time to do things that make you feel good, whether it's reading a book, taking a bath, or practicing mindfulness and meditation.

Seek help: If loneliness is affecting your mental health, consider talking to someone or a counsellor, they can provide support and strategies to help you cope.

The Living Well pages include valuable guides to help people combat loneliness through technology. This could be using phones and computers to connect with friends and family over video calls, as well as apps and websites that bring together like-minded people over shared experiences and interests.

There is also advice for helping others who are experiencing loneliness, including connecting with those who are lonely, encouraging them to take up a new skills or hobby, to increase their knowledge and give them the chance to meet and interact with other people. There is a link to AskSARA Warwickshire an easy-to-use website that helps improve people’s access to a range of ‘self-help’ smart technology and associated services in Warwickshire

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

"It is really important to address loneliness and social isolation so that people can live healthier, happier lives. If you or someone you know is feeling lonely, the Living Well website is a fantastic resource for finding practical ways to connect with others and access support services in Warwickshire.

There are links to simple, practical ways to combat feelings of loneliness in yourself or other people. Having a conversation can make a big difference, engaging in group activities can help build connections, and learning new skills can boost your confidence and provide opportunities to meet new people.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available in Warwickshire.

More information about loneliness and useful resources to help can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/health-wellbeing/loneliness-self-isolation-useful-resources.

As well as the Living Well website, there is a variety of support available to residents to support them throughout the winter months to stay safe and well. WCC is working with partners to support residents to stay warm and well by raising awareness of the information and advice available, particularly for those who may be especially vulnerable during this time of year. WCC’s winter wellness website points residents in the direction of local support and offer tips and advice to help people find a balance and protect their health and wellbeing.