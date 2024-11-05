Supporting Warwickshire to stay warm and well this winter

As we step into the winter season, the excitement of festive activities can sometimes be overshadowed by challenges, especially for those facing health risks or financial pressures.

To support residents in staying safe, warm, and well this winter, Warwickshire County Council is working with partners to raise awareness of the information and advice available to help support those who may be particularly vulnerable during this time of year.

Following unanimous support at a recent Council meeting Warwickshire County Council is committed to ensuring residents are aware of the support available to them, particularly in relation to protecting the county’s most vulnerable pensioners from fuel poverty.

It is estimated around 5,800 pensioners living in the county may be entitled to Pension Credit but are not currently claiming it. People who claim Pension Credit may also be able to get the Winter Fuel Payment and help with heating costs, as well as access to other financial support. The Council is also asking residents to check in with friends and family who may be entitled to Pension Credit and to support them with checking eligibility and making their application.

Winter’s colder temperatures can heighten health risks and place extra strain on household budgets, often leading to anxiety that affects both physical and mental wellbeing. Over the winter months the Council will be signposting to a range of useful advice and information through its social media channels and website: https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/

Launched in 2022 www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/was designed as a one-stop shop for practical and financial advice from county, district and borough councils and other partners. Recognising that many households continue to face financial pressures and other seasonal challenges, the website continues to be updated, helping residents navigate information and assist public services to signpost and advise those needing support.

Councillor Heather Timms portfolio holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“We want to support everyone in Warwickshire to stay as warm and well as possible this winter. The colder months and longer nights can bring additional challenges to our wellbeing, so understanding winter pressures and knowing where to find help can make all the difference. Along with our partners we will be running an awareness campaign through the winter months and keeping information up to date online. We also realise the important role that friends and family can play in providing a helping hand and supporting loved ones, sharing useful information and checking in on them.”

