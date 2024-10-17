Council commits to raising awareness of Pension Credit

Warwickshire County Council is committed to ensuring the county’s eligible residents are supported in claiming their Pension Credit entitlement this winter.

This follows unanimous support at a recent Council meeting (24 September) which saw Councillors united in their commitment to protecting the county’s most vulnerable pensioners from fuel poverty.

Pension Credit tops up pension income and can help with day-to-day living costs. People who claim Pension Credit may also be able to get the Winter Fuel Payment and help with heating costs, as well as access to other financial support.

It is estimated around 5,800 pensioners living in the county may be entitled to Pension Credit but are not currently claiming it.

The Council is also asking residents to check in with friends and family who may be entitled to Pension Credit and to support them with checking eligibility and making their application.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture at Warwickshire County Council said: “As a Council we are united and committed to ensuring we are doing all we can to raise awareness of Pension Credit. We want to ensure as many eligible residents as possible are made aware of the availability and eligibility criteria of Pension Credit and are supported in claiming their entitlement. “Penson Credit, as well as supplementing pension income, can unlock routes to other financial support including the Winter Fuel Payment and access to help with heating costs which we know is so important in offering protection from fuel poverty. “We also realise the important role that friends and family can play in providing a helping hand and supporting loved ones with checking eligibility and urge them to check in with anyone they know who might qualify for this benefit.”

Check eligibility at https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234. Find out more on this Pension Credit factsheet.

For more information about a wide range of support and information this winter visit https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/