Avoid the queues! Enjoy free parking at Stratford Park and Ride this November

Stratford-upon-Avon visitors and commuters are being encouraged to take advantage of a new free parking offer at Stratford Park and Ride this November.

This latest promotion follows a 112% increase in customers using the service throughout the summer holidays earlier this year.

From Monday 28 October to Saturday 30 November, Warwickshire County Council is providing free parking at Stratford Park and Ride to help alleviate traffic congestion around local roadworks as we approach the festive period.

The Park and Ride buses travel into Stratford-upon-Avon’s town centre via Timothy’s Bridge Road, crossing over the canal along Niddries Lane to follow Masons Road southwards, and then turning left at the T-junction with Alcester Road to reach the town centre. This route avoids the Birmingham Road phase 2 roadworks entirely, ensuring customers can enjoy an easy, convenient, and relaxing journey into the town centre.

The Park and Ride also offers great value bus tickets, with adult return bus tickets at £2, and return group bus tickets costing just £3.30 for up to five people. Dogs are also welcome on the buses provided they are well-behaved.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone visiting Stratford-upon-Avon to avoid being stuck in traffic congestion. By offering free parking at Stratford Park and Ride throughout November, we hope more visitors and commuters will discover this convenient, user-friendly, and low-cost route into town, ensuring everyone can still enjoy all that Stratford-upon-Avon has to offer during this busy time of year."

The Park and Ride’s bus service runs daily, operating Monday to Saturday between 7.30am and 6.28pm, and on Sundays between 10am and 6.55pm. The car park is also open daily and has more than 700 parking spaces available including several EV charging points.

Visitors can find the car park along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road. Once onsite, there is a passenger terminal with seating, toilets available Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 12.30pm, and generous roof cover to protect visitors from the elements.

The Park and Ride buses run every 15 minutes for most of each day, and the journey from the car park into the town centre takes approximately 10-12 minutes.

To find out about Stratford Park and Ride, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride