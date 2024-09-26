More than 1,000 businesses engage with Business Growth Warwickshire

Over 1,000 businesses have engaged with a Government and Warwickshire County Council-funded business support programme in its first six months of existence.

Six delivery strands of UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) support were launched under the £4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire umbrella late last year. The Business Growth Warwickshire programme, developed and commissioned jointly by Warwickshire County Council, North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Warwick District Council, offers the strands of support for businesses or residents looking to start a business in Warwickshire. The support has also now been widened thanks to a further Government grant secured by the County Council.

With the programme currently open until March 31st 2025, there is still plenty of time for more businesses to benefit from the support, joining those which have already engaged with the strands. The various elements of the programme have already provided over 180 businesses with more than 12 hours of support while safeguarding 203 jobs and already leading to increased productivity in 137 of the 180 businesses.

The strands of the programme are:

Warwickshire Business Start-up Programme, delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Aimed at businesses in their first 24 months of trading and individuals who have ambitions to start a business. This is a programme of one-to-one business coaching and workshops to provide the fundamental skills to start, and grow, a business.

An example of a business to have benefited from the Start-up programme is MJ Classic Engineering, Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Programme, delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Aimed at businesses over 24 months old. It helps improve their resilience and growth potential via a tailored package of support with access to appropriate advice, and services to support growth plans.

Businesses across a whole range of sectors have been supported including retail, professional services and information & communication.

Business Ready – Warwickshire High Growth and Innovation Programme, delivered by University of Warwick Science Park

Engaging with businesses with ambitions for high growth and looking to innovate. It targets higher productivity that will contribute towards countywide growth targets and create new highly skilled jobs. The programme offers access to specialist mentors, bespoke support and specialist workshops.

Businesses to have benefited from Business Ready include Raiven Limited, based at Warwick Innovation Centre, and Solar Vision Lighting Technologies in Ryton:

Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS), delivered by Coventry City Council

Helping to create a green, growing and sustainable economy across Warwickshire through promoting energy efficiency. An energy audit for each business produces bespoke decarbonisation plans to identify greenhouse gas savings, leading to greater energy efficiency, lower energy bills and reduced carbon emissions. WBEAS includes a Government funded grant scheme, managed by the County Council, to support businesses with the costs of low carbon adoption. 52 businesses have now had a free energy audit, and eight have so far been awarded £300,000 of grants.

Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice

Directly supporting manufacturing businesses across all sectors to grow by identifying, understanding and removing their barriers to growth to support the creation of new jobs through improved productivity and competitiveness. It consists of funded support from specialist manufacturing advisors including digital diagnostic, strategic review, specialist one-to-one support and workshops. Small grants are also available towards the costs of additional specialist support.

Businesses supported by the programme include MAS Precision Engineering in Atherstone who were supported to address a number of their barriers to growth including succession planning and compliance with the new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for exporting parts overseas.

Project Warwickshire – Visitor Economy and Hospitality Support Programme, delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

A two-pronged approach; one support offer is for the Visitor Economy, focusing on businesses who are specific to the tourism and leisure sector. The second is for hospitality businesses who do not see themselves as tourism and leisure facing, specifically cafés, bars, restaurants etc. This project offers specialist one-to-one business coaching, workshops, and networking - including with larger businesses.

An example of a business to have benefited from Project Warwickshire is The Antelope pub in Lighthorne

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Economy, Councillor Martin Watson, said:

"The Business Growth Warwickshire Programme is making a real difference to businesses around our county and is a great example of local authorities and our partners working together to deliver bespoke support which is relevant to the challenges of today. "The six strands of support are currently open until March 31st next year so I would encourage all business across the county to have a good look at what we are offering and see how they might be able to benefit from it."

Councillor Nicky King, Portfolio Holder for Business and Regeneration at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, added:

“Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council is committed to growing its local economy and supporting businesses to ensure they achieve their true potential. “We are delighted with the impact that Business Growth Warwickshire has already had on our borough businesses and look forward to continued success. “The tailored support and expertise that the Business Growth Warwickshire programme provides is second to none and we have been pleased to be able to support the programme.”

Leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Councillor David Wright said:

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) supports a wide range of projects in North Warwickshire by investing in local priorities and targeting funding where it is needed most. Funding has provided high quality skills training, employment, opportunities and businesses growth as well as improving facilities for local people. I would very much encourage North Warwickshire businesses to look into the programme, we welcome applications from those who benefit our communities, residents and businesses.”

Councillor Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth, investment, digital and communications, said:

“From visiting a number of Rugby businesses which have benefited from Business Growth Warwickshire’s tailored, expert support, I know first hand what a real difference the right advice at the right time can make for a business. “Whether helping a new generation of entrepreneurs turn a good business idea into a viable business or supporting an established company to realise its ambitions for growth, the partnership between the county’s local authorities and experts from the likes of the University of Warwick Science Park and the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has delivered tangible results within its first six months and I’d encourage any business who wants to benefit from Business Growth Warwickshire’s support to get in touch.”

George Cowcher, Deputy Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, added:

“Healthy ambitious businesses are essential for our prosperity and wellbeing. Stratford-on-Avon District Council through the Shard Prosperity Fund is pleased to assist, and would encourage all businesses in the District to look carefully at whether they can make use of what is on offer in these various programmes”.

Warwick District Council Portfolio Holder for Arts and Economy, Councillor Ella Billiald, said:

“We are proud to support the Business Growth Warwickshire programmes through our contribution to the county’s pooled UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Helping businesses in Warwick District grow, achieve their ambitions and develop their workforces.”

Business Growth Warwickshire is funded by UK Government (through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via all five district and borough councils and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero via West Midlands Combined Authority) and Warwickshire County Council.

To find out more about Business Growth Warwickshire and other support call CW Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukspf