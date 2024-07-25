Warwickshire manufacturer of innovative off-grid solar-powered lighting set to expand following Business Ready support

A Warwickshire manufacturer of solar-powered lighting that does not need to be connected to the grid is hoping to grow its team following advice from a business support programme.

Ryton-based Solar Vision Lighting Technologies (SVLT) designs green street lighting and CCTV solutions for main roads, residential developments, industrial sites, and more, which customers can either buy outright or rent as needed.

The lighting can be used without a grid connection and is charged by a solar wrap during the day, and the process is much more eco-friendly and simple to use compared to permanent lighting.

SVLT is hoping to get equity investment and grow its team from four to eleven in the next 12 to 18 months – following advice on a number of commercial topics from Rod-Roberts Dear at the University of Warwick Science Park’s fully funded business support service Business Ready - saw its order book balloon overnight.

Rod worked with Greg to rework the company’s business plan and value proposition to be as attractive as possible to potential investors and then went on to overhaul its website and approach to SEO.

Greg Ketteridge, Managing Director of SVLT, said: “Before working with Business Ready, we simply did not realise how many potential customers we were missing out on. I do not have a background in marketing, so working with Rod was a real eye-opener for me and the company.

“We weren’t measuring where the money was going and how it was working for us. Rod encouraged us to better track that data, which showed us we ought to be focusing much more on B2B sales, such as housebuilders and local authorities involved in roadworks and open space areas.

“Our approach to our website also changed to ensure our SEO ranking enabled us to appear on the first page of Google.

“This new strategy has really boosted our sales growth, and it means we can now look at growing our core team of four by hiring some of our contractors full-time – something that was simply impossible before. This will allow us to take on more work and grow even further.”

Rod is also hopeful that SVLT’s new business plan and value proposition could take it to greater heights.

“SVLT’s original business plan was somewhat loose, which is not what investors are after,” he said.

“We worked with Greg to tighten up the plan, and really dig into the data to work out what is worth presenting to possible investors.

“In the past the sector has faced some issues of poor product reliability and so we helped them come up with the succinct and slightly challenging tagline ‘off-grid solar products that actually work’. We then helped them to make their website more attractive and streamlined.

“It’s great to see the strategy working for SVLT, and I’m confident its new business plan could see even more external investment come its way.”

Councillor Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are delighted that the Business Ready programme has supported Solar Vision Lighting Technologies to improve order numbers, their website and approach to SEO, all with the intention to position itself for equity investment which will enable them to create additional job opportunities and grow their team.

“Supporting Warwickshire’s businesses is a key priority, and the Business Ready programme can provide businesses in need of support with free, tailored advice, expertise, business workshops and much more to help them grow and develop.”

Cllr Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth, investment, digital and communications, said: “The expert advice on offer from Business Ready aims to help businesses in the borough develop robust plans for growth, creating new jobs, securing investment and supporting the borough’s economy.

“Solar Vision Lighting Technologies has really benefited from the holistic approach taken by Business Ready, from strengthening the company’s business plan and identifying new markets to maximising the opportunities online. It’s delivered immediate results with an influx of new orders and plans to create more full-time roles, putting in place a business strategy which can support SVLT’s growth in the future.”

Business Ready forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. It is delivered by University of Warwick Science Park on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils. The support is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via the District and Borough Councils), and Warwickshire County Council.

Find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub website.