Warwickshire County Council extends its thanks ahead of Volunteers’ Week

Next week (3-9 June) is Volunteers’ Week, a time to recognise all it is that volunteers do for their community, and this year marks 40 years since Volunteers’ Week began. To celebrate the many volunteers in Warwickshire, we will be shining a light on the work that they do in the county, as well as sharing information about how others can get involved.

According to a recent study by The National Council for Voluntary Organisations, over 20% of volunteers do so for local community or neighbourhood groups, making it the most popular cause to volunteer for. With this in mind, here is a round up of some of the ways people are stepping forward and serving the communities of Warwickshire.



Health Transport

Car services are available to individuals of all ages who need to attend healthcare appointments but face challenges in traveling on their own. These challenges might include poor health, inability to use public transport, lack of access to a car, or unavailability of family or friends for transportation. Learn more about the work done in health transport at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthtransport



Country Parks

There are many ways in which volunteers get involved at the county’s ten country parks and greenways. Although there is a team of Rangers who manage the physical maintenance of the Parks, it is the volunteers who make up most of the workforce. Volunteers do all sorts of things for the Country Park’s team from hedge laying and repairing bridges/boardwalks to helping out in the shop or tearoom. There is always plenty keeping them busy! Find out more about the work that goes on here: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/countryparks/volunteering



Libraries

There are over 30 public libraries across Warwickshire. In those libraries, volunteers take on a range of roles at the library that add value to their communities, such as children’s activities, helping people use computers, discovering family histories and supporting the home library service. Anyone interested in volunteering at their local library can go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraryvolunteering



Heritage and Culture

The Heritage and Culture teams rely on the hard work carried out by volunteers. The various roles support a range of services and activities within Heritage and Culture Warwickshire and include things like: welcoming guests at Market Hall Museum and giving tours; gardening at St. John’s House, Warwick; indexing historical documents at the County Record Office; helping with informal learning activities such as Arty Tots (the weekly activity group for grandparents and their grandchildren) and even volunteering remotely through Warwickshire Online Volunteering Network (WOVeN).



This year, the Heritage and Culture will be hosting WCAVA’s Volunteer Fair at Market Hall Museum on Wednesday 5 June, 12.30pm-4pm People can go to find out about the volunteer opportunities that are currently available within Warwick District, and hear talks from a variety of organisations looking to recruit new volunteers.

Find out more about volunteering with Heritage and Culture here: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteer



One of the organisations Warwickshire County Council (WCC) teams up with to support with group development as well as promoting volunteering, is Warwickshire and Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA). Tracy Southam, an Area Manager at WCAVA said: “Last year 1,752 people stepped up to make a difference to Warwickshire's communities through our services, the reality is many more are working to make a difference informally or formally from helping a neighbour to supporting an activity. This year we celebrate 40 years of Volunteers’ Week and would really encourage anyone interested in being involved to reach out and see where your skills could be used."



Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:



"Volunteers play a crucial role in Warwickshire, making a significant impact on the wellbeing of our communities. Their dedication and selflessness ensure that vital services, particularly in the healthcare sector, are accessible to those who need them most. By providing transportation to medical appointments, volunteers help bridge the gap for residents who might otherwise struggle to access essential healthcare services due to mobility issues or lack of personal transport.



“The contribution of our volunteers goes beyond mere logistics; they offer a lifeline to those who are isolated or vulnerable, fostering a sense of community and support. Their commitment not only alleviates the pressure on public services but also enriches the lives of those they assist, creating a network of care and compassion throughout Warwickshire. The County Council deeply values and supports our volunteers, recognising their indispensable role in enhancing the quality of life for our residents."



There are benefits to volunteers as well as the people they support. Volunteering not only gives people the opportunity to develop skills and enhance a CV, but it is also a great way to meet new people. WCC has a variety of ongoing volunteer opportunities that individuals can take part in that haven’t been mentioned above, such as getting involved in timebanking or becoming an Independent Panel Member to hear school admissions appeals. Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering.



Volunteering was discussed in an episode of WCC’s regular podcast Let’s Talk Warwickshire, which you can listen to here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4249/let-s-talk-volunteering-new-podcast-episode-available