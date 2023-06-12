Let’s Talk Volunteering – new podcast episode available

A new episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast has just been released, this time with a focus on volunteering.

The podcast series discusses important issues facing the communities of Warwickshire; and in this episode how the impact of volunteering can be felt across the county.

On this podcast you’ll hear from Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox: Jane Holdsworth from Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) and local resident and Coronation Champion Brad Thomas, along with our podcast host, Gail Downey, who share their thoughts on volunteering and the benefits it can bring.

The podcast episode is available to listen to now.

In her role as an area manager for WCAVA, Jane Holdsworth sees first-hand how volunteering can offer a range of benefits to people of all ages – helping to build confidence; and improving mental health and wellbeing.

Brad Thomas, recently named one of Warwickshire’s Coronation Champions, is a young person who volunteers his time to a number of organisations. Brad understands how volunteering can really benefit young people as they build their skills and experience before entering the world of work. You can read more about Brad’s volunteering here.

As Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox plays an important role in championing volunteering in Warwickshire; and Tim himself volunteers his time in this role.

Tim said: “Volunteering plays a vital role in helping to improve the lives of others. In Warwickshire, we have a thriving and robust voluntary and charitable sector, and it’s through the selfless dedication and commitment of each volunteer that helps us to create positive change, inspire others to lend a helping hand, and remind us that together we can make Warwickshire the best it can be, now and for generations."

Warwickshire County Council and the Warwickshire Lieutenancy are encouraging residents to submit nominations for volunteering groups, charities, and social enterprises across the county whose exceptional efforts deserve to be recognised by The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Find out more.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: "The Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast is a great platform to enable us to share some of the stories and experiences of Warwickshire’s residents and communities, and I’m so pleased that we are raising the profile of volunteering in this latest episode. “We really can’t underestimate the impact volunteers have. They give up their own time for the benefit of others, and their thoughtfulness and kindness can make a huge difference to so many. “I would urge anyone who is thinking about volunteering to take inspiration from the podcast and to go for it, it is really an experience you won’t regret.”

For more information about volunteering opportunities in Warwickshire visit: https://www.wcava.org.uk/

You can listen to other episodes from Let’s Talk Warwickshire on PodBean and other podcast platforms.

To read more volunteering stories across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering