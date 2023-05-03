Warwickshire residents receive Coronation Champions Awards for outstanding volunteer work

Eight volunteers from across Warwickshire have been officially recognised as local heroes for their exceptional volunteer work by each receiving a Coronation Champions Award.

The special award has been given to 500 individuals across the country in the Coronation year to those who have stepped forward and made significant contributions to their local communities.

The volunteers who have received Coronation Champions Awards in Warwickshire are:

Ruth Chauhan from Coleshill

Kyra Barboutis and Sophie Smith from Stratford-upon-Avon

Bradley Thomas from Stratford-upon-Avon

Anita Twigger from Monks Kirby

Yuling Kao from Rugby

Fay McSorley from Rugby

Fraser Pithie from Kenilworth

Following thousands of entries, Warwickshire’s volunteers are 8 out of only 500 people selected to receive the award, and each of them has received a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin as well as a signed certificate from The Queen Consort.

The chosen Coronation Champions volunteers will also have the opportunity to attend an official Coronation celebration, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert, or a Coronation Garden Party.

Bradley Thomas, one of the award recipients from Warwickshire, impressed the judges with his dedicated volunteer work helping different groups of vulnerable or disadvantaged people in the south of the county. Bradley organises activities for the elderly residents at Cherry Trees Residential Home in Alcester, chatting to them and listening to their stories. He also volunteers for SPARK Youth Music in Stratford-upon-Avon on a project to give refugees access to musical instruments, and has just started volunteering at the rehabilitation centre in Leamington Spa to support people who have brain injuries.

On receiving a Coronation Champions Award, Bradley expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the recognition:

"I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this award. Volunteering is a big passion of mine, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive difference in my community. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way, especially the lovely staff and people I have met through Cherry Trees Residential Home and Spark Youth Music."

Monica Fogarty, Warwickshire County Council’s Chief Executive, said:

“I would like to congratulate all of the individuals who have received a Coronation Champions Award, and for giving their time, kindness, and dedication to support our wonderful county”. “It is fantastic to see Warwickshire volunteers being recognised on a national platform, and this type of dedication and voluntary service is invaluable to our local communities. "I express my sincere gratitude for their remarkable efforts to help make Warwickshire the best it can be.”

The Coronation Champions Awards is an official Coronation project that was launched earlier this year by Royal Voluntary Service in partnership with The Queen Consort. The purpose of the Awards is to celebrate exceptional volunteers from across the country who have contributed their time and good nature to help a range of different local communities and causes.

To view the full list of Coronation Champions, visit: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/media/tlzmaomq/coronation_champions_270423.pdf

Warwickshire residents who would also like to get involved in volunteering are invited to lend a hand and make a change in The Big Help Out, a national Coronation initiative taking place on Monday 8 May. Thousands of volunteering opportunities are available to find on The Big Help Out app, which is available to download for free from the AppStore or Google Play. People can also use the app to search for nearby volunteering opportunities or to organise and register their own volunteering events.

To explore the many volunteering opportunities available in Warwickshire online, visit:

Residents can also attend the free WCAVA Volunteer Fair at Market Hall Museum between 10:30am – 1pm on Thursday 11 May.

To find out more about the Coronation activities in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation