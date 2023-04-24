Future volunteers invited to attend the Warwickshire CAVA Volunteer Fair at Market Hall Museum on Thursday 11 May

Warwickshire residents with an interest in volunteering are invited to find out all about the many great opportunities across the county at a special Volunteer Fair at Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

The free event, which takes place on Thursday 11 May, aims to encourage an increase in volunteering across the county as well as support The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative.

The Volunteer Fair, which is hosted in partnership with Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA), will showcase a variety of volunteer and trustee roles available across Warwickshire that people can get involved in, and encourage everyone to lend a hand and make a change to help their local communities. The Fair will be a drop-in event between 10:30am – 1pm, and will have plenty of friendly and welcoming volunteers from a variety of organisations in attendance. Each volunteer will be more than happy to chat with visitors about their roles, and help each person to find out about the many different ways to get involved.

Volunteering has many benefits that can help those who participate, as well as being able to help others. It provides opportunities to meet new people, increase self-confidence, and try something new. Volunteers can also gain and develop new skillsets which are great to enhance your CV, broaden your horizons, and to discover new passions and interests.

To find out more about the WCAVA Volunteer Fair ahead of the 11 May, please email suzanna@wcava.org.uk.

Monica Fogarty, Warwickshire County Council’s Chief Executive, said:

"As a community we can all come together to make a positive impact through volunteering. The simple act of offering a helping hand can make a big difference, not just to those in need, but also to our own health and wellbeing. “The WCAVA Volunteer Fair will be a great opportunity to meet lots of friendly groups and organisations who would like to take on more volunteers from across the county, and I strongly encourage you to visit this event to meet new people and get involved. “Whether you can offer an hour, a day, or time on a more regular basis, together we can step forward and make a lasting difference to help make Warwickshire the best it can be, and build a brighter future for all."

The Big Help Out campaign aims to get more people volunteering who traditionally have not considered it, or who may have experienced barriers or challenges to doing so in the past, and there are plenty of ways alongside the WCAVA Volunteer Fair that people across the county can get involved.

Warwickshire Country Parks will be open across the County with free car parking for the whole Coronation Weekend, and on the Monday 8 May there will be the opportunity to meet local country parks volunteers to find out what they do and how you too can get involved in outdoor volunteering across the county.

Thousands of volunteering opportunities are already available to find on The Big Help Out app, which is available to download for free from the AppStore or Google Play. People can use the app to search for nearby volunteering opportunities, to organise and register their own volunteering events, or download free content from The Big Help Out toolkit to spread the word and show support.

To explore the many volunteering opportunities available in Warwickshire online, visit:

To find out more about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation