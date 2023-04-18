The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Brad, volunteer at Cherry Trees Residential Home and SPARK Youth Music

Aged just 17, Brad is putting his caring personality to good use by volunteering his time to help different groups of vulnerable or disadvantaged people across Warwickshire.

His volunteering projects are also preparing him well for his future, giving him relevant experience and developing new skills that will help him to fulfil his dream of working in therapeutic radiography.

Brad divides his spare time between three different projects. He organises activities for the elderly residents at Cherry Trees Residential Home in Alcester, chatting to them and listening to their stories. He also volunteers for SPARK Youth Music in Stratford-upon-Avon on a project to give refugees access to musical instruments and is soon to start volunteering at the rehabilitation centre in Leamington, working with people who have brain injuries. He credits these roles with improving his confidence and developing skills such as leadership, time management and communication:

“Being a volunteer gives me a confidence boost and improves my self-esteem. I am not a naturally confident person and so having the opportunity to meet new people and organise things often takes me out of my comfort zone. When I am successful in doing this, it makes me feel good about myself and I also like the way that my volunteering is truly making a difference in the lives of many people. For example, the residents at Cherry Trees look forward to seeing me each week and there are six refugee and asylum seeker young people who now have their own musical instruments because of me! Most of all I love meeting lots of new people through my volunteering”.

For those people who feel nervous about putting themselves forward as a volunteer, Brad’s story is an inspiring one. Despite his relative youth and self-confessed lack of confidence, he recognises the benefits that it brings him, including building his CV and gaining relevant experience that will help him to achieve his career goals. He has also seen that even the small things that he does can make a big difference to the people that he supports.

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation