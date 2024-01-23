Can you suggest a location for electric vehicle charging points in Warwickshire?

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to suggest possible locations for future electric vehicle charging points in the county.

Last year, Warwickshire County Council was allocated £3.3m from the first round of the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capital Fund. Based on current estimates, this funding will allow for the delivery of up to 1,400 charging sockets at both on-street and in car park locations. To deliver on this, residents are being asked to nominate possible locations which would benefit from an electric vehicle charging point.

Warwickshire County Council is working closely with Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils to ensure that all EV infrastructure installed is fully aligned with their plans, and will create a comprehensive, accessible, and efficient charging network for all. This requested input from residents will support our collaboration.

Anyone can make a location suggestion by visiting Request a new electric charging point – Warwickshire County Council or calling 01926 410 410.

The Council is particularly interested in hearing about those areas where there is a high demand for electric vehicle charging, such as:

Residential streets with no off-street parking

Public car parks

Rural locations.

Resident feedback will help the Council to identify the areas where new charging points are most needed, and it will then work with partners to install them in these areas. We have had many suggestions already, but more will only strengthen this future rollout.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone in Warwickshire to get involved in the roll out of our electric vehicle charging infrastructure. We are particularly keen to hear from residents in Nuneaton and Bedworth and the county’s more rural locations, so that we can ensure that access to electric vehicle charging is increased in the areas where it is most needed.

“We know that more people are keen to move away from fossil-fuel powered vehicles and that our role in this important shift is to provide increased charging infrastructure that makes this switch both possible and desirable.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment Climate and Culture, said: “Carbon emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles are a big contributor to Warwickshire’s overall carbon emissions. Through a mixture of more electric vehicles on our roads and more residents choosing to travel actively, we can all contribute to improving our air quality and environment. Warwickshire’s residents are now encouraged to suggest locations for new charging points and to choose electric as we strive, together, for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

The EV pages of the Warwickshire County Council website can be found here with lots of useful information: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/electric-vehicles

Find out more about LEVI Tranche 1 Funding here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4512/huge-boost-for-electric-vehicle-charging-in-warwickshire-

The location of all available charge points in Warwickshire and beyond is available on: Zap Map

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

To sign-up to the Warwickshire County Council climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: www.eepurl.com/hrk-zf