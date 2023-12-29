Everyone is welcome at Warwickshire’s libraries

Everyone is welcome is the message from Warwickshire County Council’s libraries as they continue to provide a warm welcome this winter, along with other community venues across the county.

Warm Welcome locations have been established across the county for those who are struggling with energy costs or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated. Residents are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time. Some venues will also provide wraparound support, to help visitors access advice and guidance from a range of support services.

Participating venues include:

There is a dedicated page on the Cost of Living website for Warm Welcome locations.

Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a range of Warm Welcome events this winter. From coffee mornings to tea and talk sessions; family history to crafternoon teas the events are free to attend and include warm refreshments.

All the details are listed on www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome; or you can pop into your local library to ask for more information or call 0300 555 8171.

Market Hall Museum in Warwick is free to enter and offers a warm welcome to all visitors. For more information about what’s on over the winter visit: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/ For information on opening hours for Warwickshire’s County Record Office visit: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-county-record-office

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Looking after your health in winter is always important, and once again this winter there are likely to be continued challenges presented by the cost of living crisis, making it harder for people to heat their homes adequately. We want to make sure that no one in Warwickshire is ever unable to stay warm and well, and our Warm Welcome locations are part of this.” “Coming along to a Warm Welcome isn’t just about being inside a warm building – there will be opportunities to take part in interesting activities, talk to other people and connect with your local community. “Once again our library network will play a key role in offering a warm welcome, to the communities they serve, with a range of events and activities on offer, in addition to the brilliant, and free, services they already provide.”

If you want to get involved with Warm Welcome locations or have your location included, please email connectingcommunities@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Available support for Warwickshire residents, such as help paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found on the Cost of Living Hub.

For advice on staying safe and well this winter, visit our Winter Wellness webpages.