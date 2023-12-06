New digital grand piano available to play at Rugby Library

Ever wanted to have a go at playing the piano but never had the opportunity? Do you want to brush up on old skills or perhaps you are taking lessons and have nowhere to practice?

Warwickshire County Council Libraries is delighted to announce that a digital grand piano is now available for all customers to use and enjoy at Rugby Library and Information Centre.

No experience of playing the piano is necessary, and everyone is very welcome to have a go. Headphones are provided so that you can learn and play privately, but the piano does feature two headphone jacks so that a friend or tutor can join in and listen.

Rugby Library offers a safe and relaxed space for complete beginners to well-established players to spend time at the grand piano and develop their confidence. It is also a great opportunity for individuals to bring out their creative side and even have a go at composing their own pieces of music.

The piano has been installed to encourage the learning and development of a new creative skill for people of all ages; to help tackle loneliness; and to improve individual’s self-esteem and mental health within the local community.

This is the second digital grand piano available to use through Warwickshire Libraries, following the introduction of a similar piano at Nuneaton Library in 2022 to promote the library’s Music and Drama Services and partnership work with Warwickshire Music Hub.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"Engaging with music is a great way to improve mental health and overall wellbeing. It encourages concentration, enhances memory, and playing an instrument can often improve hand-eye coordination. It has also shown promise in delaying dementia and Alzheimer’s and serves as a powerful tool when tackling feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression. "The introduction of a digital grand piano at Rugby Library adds to the enriching selection of print and digital resources available in Warwickshire Libraries for people across the county, and I encourage people of all ages and musical abilities to visit Rugby Library to have a go!"

Rugby Library also has a great selection of books and digital resources which can be accessed in-person through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Groups such as choirs, orchestras and drama societies can also use the Music and Drama collection service for hiring multiple copies of vocal scores and play scripts, along with orchestral sets.

Find out more about Rugby Library and Information Centre here, or to join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

This winter Warwickshire Libraries are offering a warm, safe space for anyone to linger. Find out more about their warm welcome activities and events: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome