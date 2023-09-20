Can you help with the roll out of electric vehicle charging?

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to get involved and suggest possible locations for future electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the county.

The Council was recently allocated £3.3m from Tranche 1 of the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capital Fund. Based on current estimates, this funding will allow for the delivery of up to 2,000 charging sockets at both on-street and in car park locations. In order to deliver on this, it Is now looking for residents help to nominate possible locations.

Anyone can make a location suggestion by using the following form: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=BqqwiCdZu0uok4nMJxOsggWAQybZlLFLvvdy6xvOGDlUM0hHTUFPNVpBQkg3UlI2VU1LR1JDWkNBUyQlQCN0PWcu

The Council is particularly interested in hearing about thoseareas where there is a high demand for electric vehicle charging, such as:

Residential streets with no off-street parking

Public car parks

Rural locations

Resident feedback will help the Council to identify the areas where new charging points are most needed, and it will then work with partners to install them in these areas.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Warwickshire residents to get involved in the roll out of our electric vehicle charging infrastructure. We are particularly keen to hear from residents in Nuneaton and Bedworth and the County’s more rural locations so that we can ensure that access to EV charging is increased in these areas.

“We know that more people are keen to move away from fossil-fuel powered vehicles and that our role in this important shift is to provide increased charging infrastructure that makes this switch both possible and desirable!”

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment Climate and Culture, said: “Carbon emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles are a big contributor to Warwickshire’s overall carbon emissions. Through a mixture of more electric vehicles on our roads and more residents choosing to travel actively, we can all contribute to improving our air quality and environment. Warwickshire’s residents are now encouraged to use our new website to suggest locations for new EV charge points and to choose electric as we strive, together, for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

The Council is also carrying out a trial to allow home-charging on terraced streets through the use of cable protectors. This formspart of its commitment to provide a range of charging options that address the needs of anyone wanting to switch to an electric vehicle in Warwickshire. This new guidance can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/electric-vehicles/charging-terraced-streets

The EV pages of the Warwickshire County Council website have been recently refreshed and updated and can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/electric-vehicles

Find out more about LEVI Tranche 1 Funding here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4512/huge-boost-for-electric-vehicle-charging-in-warwickshire-

The location of all available charge points in Warwickshire and beyond is available on: Zap Map

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

To sign-up to the Warwickshire County Council climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: www.eepurl.com/hrk-zf