Disabled bus passes get more flexible in Warwickshire

It’s great news for holders of Warwickshire’s disabled person’s bus passes as they are set to become more flexible.

From 1 August 2023, holders of Warwickshire disabled person’s bus passes will be able to travel at any time using their passes for journeys that start within Warwickshire.

This will enable passholders to get to work, school and college using their bus pass, which has previously not been possible as they were only valid from 9 am.

This follows a decision by WCC Cabinet in April to introduce all-day travel for holders of disabled person’s passes below state retirement age, for a trial period of 12 months.

The disabled person’s bus pass is available to anyone who has a qualifying disability, is under state retirement age, and lives within Warwickshire.

For more information about the eligibility and how to apply please see https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dpp

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “"The national concessionary travel scheme is a vital service for many of our disabled residents in Warwickshire, and we are committed to ensuring that it provides additional benefits such as increased flexibility and improved access to essential services for our own residents. We are confident that these changes to the scheme will achieve these goals for a larger number of residents than ever before."

The disabled person’s bus pass is distinguished by the orange stripe down the side. Holders of the older person’s bus pass (with a blue stripe down the side, and available to Warwickshire residents over state pension age) will still be able to use their passes from 9 am to midnight on weekdays and all day at weekends and on bank holidays.

Warwickshire passholders can also use their passes anywhere else in England, between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and all day at weekends and on bank holidays.

Find out more about Cabinet’s recent approval for a companion bus pass pilot here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4347/wcc-cabinet-gives-its-approval-for-companion-bus-passes

More information about concessionary bus travel in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/concessionarytravel