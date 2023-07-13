WCC Cabinet gives its approval for companion bus passes

The request for travel enhancements to be granted to residents receiving disability bus passes in Warwickshire was approved by the County Council’s Cabinet today.

The decision follows Cabinet’s request in April for a feasibility study to look at the implications of awarding concessionary travel to companions of travellers with disabilities who receive a free pass through the county’s delivery of the England National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS).

This came after an engagement exercise, as part of the Concessionary Travel Review in 2022, saw 74% of respondents, when asked which discretionary enhancements they would want to see to Warwickshire’s delivery of the England National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) respond with:

“A carer or companion travelling with a disabled passholder who cannot travel alone should be entitled to free or reduced cost travel.”

Although the Council is required to deliver the ENCTS in Warwickshire, no specific funding is received. Funding for concessionary travel is part of the Authority’s core spending power, calculated as part of the annual Local Government Finance Settlement.

It is expected that the scheme will be further developed over the coming months and run for a fixed-term trial period ending on 31 March 2025.

Speaking about the new scheme, Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The Free Bus Pass (Concessionary Travel) Scheme is a vital service for many older and disabled residents in Warwickshire, but for many of these people, they are still not able to travel alone. The request came through that companions, who are absolutely necessary for many people in receipt of a free bus pass, should also be allowed to travel without charge.

“Although there is no specific funding, we have listened to residents and seen that this is what they want so we will cut our cloth accordingly and make funding available, per our residents’ request. Today we have taken that request and are now set to make it happen.”

Applications will be in the name of the person in receipt of the free bus pass and the enhancement, enabling companion travel will be made to their pass. It is expected that an applicant will be eligible for the companion enhancement if they are over the age of 11, qualify for an ENCTS bus pass under the current scheme AND one of the following applies;

They are registered blind (severely sight impaired) or entitled to be registered as such. They need to be accompanied or supervised at all times due to their disability e.g. challenging behaviours, an unstable or unpredictable medical condition, or severe cognitive or mental impairment. They are physically unable to get on or off the bus without the assistance of another person.

A copy of the Cabinet report is available here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s31762/Concessionary%20Travel%20-%20Introduction%20of%20a%20Companion%20Pass.pdf

More information about concessionary bus travel in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/free-bus-travel-older-people-people-disabilities-1