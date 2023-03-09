Getting by with a little help from our friends (and communities)

Warwickshire County Council is sharing ways that residents can help out in their local communities, to improve their own wellbeing and that of others.

At a time when many people are struggling due to the rising costs of living, it is more important than ever to support local communities. Helping others can have a positive impact on both physical and mental health. Volunteering and donating can improve people’s overall sense of well-being by reducing stress and increasing happiness. Engaging in acts of kindness can release endorphins in the brain, which are natural mood-boosters. Helping out can provide a sense of purpose and fulfilment, which can combat feelings of loneliness and depression.

There are many different ways that people can contribute to your community. Those with some time spare to help others may find that volunteering is a great way to give back. Reaching out to a local charity, or browsing volunteering opportunities on the WCAVA website is a good place to start.

Limited time doesn’t have to be a barrier. Timebanking is an option open to individuals of all ages, abilities, employment status or mobility where skills are exchanged for time credits. Everyone is welcome and those who have participated say it’s also a chance to meet new friends. People can find their local Timebank here.

To support those struggling financially donating to a local foodbank has a big impact. Foodbanks rely on the generosity and goodwill of local people, and welcome donations of food and essential non-food items. Over 90% of the food distributed by foodbanks is donated by the public, so dropping off products at local collection points is absolutely vital. Your local foodbank can provide information about what to donate, how and where.

A generous way to offer practical help to people joining Warwickshire communities is by supporting our Homes for Ukraine Scheme. As the war sadly continues, more Ukrainians need a place of safety, and the team are seeking new hosts in Warwickshire to help those coming to the UK as well as those already in Warwickshire who need to move on from their initial sponsorship arrangement. The Homes for Ukraine scheme draws on the huge generosity and goodwill of Warwickshire residents. Anyone interested in hosting Ukrainians can get in touch via the helpline, 0800 408 1447 or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk for more information.

Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

"We have always been proud of the strong sense of community in Warwickshire, and we are calling on residents to help continue this. It is crucial that we work together to support each other during these challenging times and build a stronger, more resilient community for the future. If you don’t have the time or money to help as much as you’d like to, remember that being kind, welcoming and inclusive can go a long way. We all have a part to play in building a stronger and more connected community.”

To find out more about how to help in your local community, visit the Warwickshire Cost of Living website.

For children and young people who want to help out more, visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website.