Work begins on a new walking and cycling scheme at Woodloes Park in Warwick

Work to improve walking, cycling and wheeling connectivity through Woodloes Park in Warwick has commenced.

Groundworks are now well underway to widen the footpath between the A429 Coventry Road and Scar Bank Bridge, a route that runs parallel to the Grand Union Canal.

These new works follow completion of a similar scheme in St Nicholas Park over the summer, bringing well-used local routes in line with today’s design standards for walking and cycling infrastructure.

The work being carried out on the Woodloes Path will provide more space for all users making everyday journeys along it, whilst improving the current surface of the route and making it more comfortable to use.

This scheme will widen the existing path to a width of 3m, converting it to a shared footpath and cycle track, creating a new active travel link from the existing shared use footway/cycleway behind Woodloes Primary School to the A429 Coventry Road.

The Coventry Road is, itself, set for active travel improvements in 2023 offering new walking, cycling and wheeling opportunities towards Warwick town centre.

The Woodloes improvements are listed as a programmed route within Warwickshire’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan and form part of a programme of new cycling schemes being developed by the County Council to help more people to make local journeys by bicycle and improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and cut congestion.

The scheme has been funded by the Government’s ‘Getting Building Fund’ through the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “In line with our ongoing commitment to meet climate change and carbon footprint reductions, we believe this new and improved cycling, wheeling and walking route will help us achieve our vision for a cleaner county for us all to live.

"This is yet another fine example of this Council staying true to its commitment to active travel. We’re not just promoting a more active travel philosophy but also providing the infrastructure to make that a reality as we strive together for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations."

More information about Walking and Cycling in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/developing-warwickshires-cycle-network/3

Find out more about making the switch to active travel, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-safe-active-travel