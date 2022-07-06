New grand piano strikes a chord at Nuneaton Library

Ever wanted to have a go at playing the piano but never had the opportunity? Do you want to brush up on old skills or perhaps you are taking lessons and have nowhere to practice?

Warwickshire County Council Libraries is delighted to announce that a digital baby grand piano is now available for all customers to use and enjoy at Nuneaton Library and Information Centre. No experience of playing the piano is necessary, and everyone is very welcome to have a go. Headphones are provided so that you can learn and play privately, but the piano does feature two headphone jacks so that a friend or tutor can join in and listen.

Nuneaton Library offers a safe and relaxed space for complete beginners to well-established players to spend time at the grand piano and develop their confidence. It is also a great opportunity for individuals to bring out their creative side and even have a go at composing their own pieces of music.

The piano has been installed to help promote the library’s full range of Music and Drama Services; encourage the learning and development of a new creative skill for people of all ages; help tackle loneliness, self-esteem, and mental health issues within local communities; and strengthen Nuneaton Library’s ongoing partnerships including work with Warwickshire Music Hub.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Music, whether actively participating or listening, has been shown to be beneficial to wellbeing and mental health. It enables individuals to maintain concentration, memory and dexterity of hand-eye coordination as well as improving self-esteem, delaying dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as tackling stress, anxiety, and depression. “As the home of the county’s music and drama collection the digital baby grand piano is a wonderful addition to Nuneaton Library’s range of resources available to the local community. Use of the piano is completely free and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and levels of musical ability, and so I encourage everyone local to Nuneaton to drop in and have a go!”

Warwickshire Libraries’ County Music and Drama collection is housed at Nuneaton Library. From music scores to composer biographies, theory books to play scripts, the Music and Drama collection has over 60,000 items available to browse or borrow. The collection is available to all Warwickshire residents and items can be requested for collection at any council run library across the county. Books and resources can also be accessed in-person through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Groups such as choirs, orchestras and drama societies can also use the Music and Drama collection service for hiring multiple copies of vocal scores and play scripts, along with orchestral sets.

Find out more about Nuneaton Library and Information Centre here, or to join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary