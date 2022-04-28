Just over 100 Days to go until the Commonwealth Games cycling road races in Warwick

The cycling buzz is building in Warwickshire with only 100 days to go until the start of the road races, which will make their way through the roads of historic Warwick on Sunday 7 August 2022.

Friday 29 April marks exactly 100 days to go until the start of the Cycling Road Races at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Warwickshire County Council is marking the latest milestone by reminding local residents and businesses how they can get set for the Commonwealth Games coming to Warwickshire by:

Visiting the Birmingham 2022 Get Set for the Games website: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset

Finding out more about parking restrictions that will be in place during the games: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/parking-4

Finding out more about the road closures that will be required to allow the Road Races to happen in Warwick: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/road-closures-1

Checking out the Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birmingham-commonwealth-games-2022/frequently-asked-questions

Birmingham 2022 is the biggest multi-sport event to be held in the UK since the London 2012 Olympics and it is the largest event ever to be held in the West Midlands region. It will officially begin on 28 July with a spectacular Opening Ceremony at the newly transformed Alexander Stadium and the Games is expected to attract more than 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories who’ll take part in 19 different sports and eight Para sports.

Warwickshire will be hosting 3 events during the Games period with the Bowl and para-bowls taking place at Leamington’s Victoria Park and the cycling road race winding through the historic streets of Warwick.

With some of the world’s best athletes already selected to compete at this prestigious event, it’s no surprise that more than one million spectators are set to attend, so organisers are keen to highlight the information that will be available to all residents and businesses, explaining the potential temporary impacts on journeys and normal day to day activities during the 12-day event.

With just 100 days to go until the road races begin, residents and businesses alike are being encouraged to plan ahead and to think about how and when they will travel during what will be a busy and exciting time for Warwickshire and the wider region.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very excited that there are just 100 days to go until the road races at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of these races will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible sporting event to a global audience of many hundreds of millions.

“Warwickshire has been building an international reputation as a venue for world-class cycling for years since the county first hosted a stage of the Women’s Tour and, later, of the Tour of Britain. This is another opportunity for us to shine in front of a global audience.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope our residents will take the opportunity to prepare for the Games now using the new resources that are available through the Get Set for the Games programme and via our upcoming roadshow events in Warwick and Leamington.”

Residents wanting to find our more about the road races can visit a stand at the Warwick Food Festival on Sunday 1 may and more details on that are here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2888/find-out-more-about-the-birmingham-2022-commonwealth-games-at-the-warwick-food-festival

To purchase a ticket for the Commonwealth Games, visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/tickets

Find out how you can Get Set for the Games here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset/

Follow the new Get Set for the Games Twitter account here: https://twitter.com/GetSet2022

Information about the Road Race, the route through Warwick town centre and some frequently asked questions can be found here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/venues/st-nicholas-park/

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames