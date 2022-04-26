Find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Warwick Food Festival

Visitors to the Warwick Food Festival on Sunday 1 May 2022 will have an opportunity to find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire.

The stand at the Warwick Food Festival will be there between 10 am and 4 pm and will be a great opportunity for local people to drop in and find out about what is happening in the District and across the West Midlands in the run-up to and during the Games themselves (28 July to 8 August 2022) and how they can get involved.

Anyone visiting the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games stall, at the Food Festival, will have the opportunity to talk to representatives of Warwickshire County Council who will be on hand to assist if there are any questions relating to local preparations and the activities that are taking place.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “We are very excited that there are less than six months to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of the road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope our residents will take this opportunity at the fantastic Warwick Food Festival to find out more about the Games in Warwickshire and the ways that they can prepare for this incredible event n our region.”

Find out more about the Warwick Food festival here: https://www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/events/5b0d056829b86b40/

To purchase a ticket for the Commonwealth Games, visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/tickets

Find out how you can Get Set for the Games here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset/

Follow the new Get Set for the Games Twitter account here: https://twitter.com/GetSet2022

Information about the Road Race, the route through Warwick town centre and some frequently asked questions can be found here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/venues/st-nicholas-park/

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames