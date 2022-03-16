Warm Warwickshire welcome for those fleeing conflict

Warwickshire residents have pulled together in recent weeks to support Ukrainian people and those affected by the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Individuals and local organisations from across the county have donated money, essential items and their time, to help those who have fled Ukraine as well as those who remain in the conflict zone.

Organisations such as the Polish Centre in Leamington Spa have moved quickly, working in partnership with a range of local businesses, to coordinate much-needed relief efforts. Over the past few weeks, the Polish Centre has sent dozens of pallets to Ukraine, filled with items such as power generators, first aid supplies, sleeping bags and toiletries.

In the north of the county, the Holy Spirit Catholic Multi Academy Company organised collections from schools, residents and businesses in Nuneaton, Bedworth and Atherstone, with almost 70,000 items and £4,000 generously donated. Staff, parents and volunteers were kept busy at St Andrew’s Benn School, Rugby, sorting a lorry-load of donated goods to be sent to Ukraine. Staff from Warwickshire County Council’s COVID testing centre at the United Reform Church in Nuneaton were overwhelmed with the generosity shown by the local community after putting out a call for donations.

Warwickshire has a proud history of welcoming and providing ongoing support to those fleeing from conflicts around the globe, and will continue to do so. In recent years, refugees have arrived from Afghanistan and Syria, and have been assisted through partnerships between local government, educators, healthcare providers and others.

Warwickshire County Council is working closely with District and Borough Councils to identify the challenges arising from the crisis, and to ensure that support will be available to Ukrainian families and individuals who require it. Warwickshire County Council will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.

Residents looking to contribute financial donations to people fleeing conflict can do so through the Red Cross or Disasters Emergency Committee, who will ensure that the funds reach those who need it most. Financial contributions are currently the best way to offer support to those in need, as many centres that have been collecting items have now reached capacity. Warwickshire County Council has collated a list of resources that residents can use to support humanitarian efforts connected to Ukraine. The list includes contact details for organisations that provide immigration advice, and links to charities who are helping Ukrainian refugees by taking donations through emergency crisis appeals. The page also includes resources aimed specifically at supporting Ukrainians living in the UK.

In a meeting of Warwickshire County Council on Tuesday 15 March, the following motion was unanimously passed:

“Warwickshire County Council is disturbed by the horrific devastation in Ukraine, and the escalating humanitarian crisis facing the Country. In light of this, and as a way of expressing support for members of our communities who are from or who have ties with Ukraine; This Council; a. Condemns the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their families and friends, including those local to Warwickshire, b. Stands ready to provide support to those affected by this War and will open our arms to people displaced and affected, and c. Will work with and support the efforts of our local communities to provide help and comfort to those in need.”

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe said: “The energy and passion Warwickshire residents have shown to those fleeing from, as well as trapped in, the terrible conflict in Ukraine is inspiring and admirable.

“Whilst the unbearable suffering and atrocities in Ukraine are at the forefront of our minds, we must spare thoughts for all those suffering in other conflicts around the globe, such as those in the Yemeni Crisis, Syrian Civil War and Afghanistan.

“Warwickshire will offer a warm welcome to all those who seek to escape from the horrors of war.”

The UK government has launched a “Homes for Ukraine” scheme which will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK to bring Ukrainians to safety – including those with no family ties to the UK.

Phase One of the scheme will allow sponsors in the UK to nominate a named Ukrainian, or a named Ukrainian family, to stay with them in their home or in a separate property. Sponsors will receive £350 per month (tax-free) and, in return, must provide accommodation for a minimum of six months. Those coming to the UK as part of the scheme will be able to live and work here for up to three years and will have full access to healthcare, benefits, employment support, education, and English language tuition.

On 14 March the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities launched a webpage for sponsors to record their interest, ahead of Phase One of the scheme opening for applications on Friday 18 March. As of Tuesday, over 100,000 people from across the UK have registered on the website. There will be a key role for councils in Warwickshire, and work is underway to ensure the right support is in place for those who arrive from Ukraine.

Ukrainians with family members who are British nationals or settled in the UK are able to seek refuge by applying to the Ukraine Family Scheme visa scheme. For more information on the Ukraine Family Scheme, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-ukraine-family-scheme-visa

For more information about how to get involved with the Ukraine emergency response, visit: