Nuneaton community steps forward to support donations for Ukraine

A collection point at Warwickshire County Council’s COVID test in Nuneaton has been overwhelmed with the response from local communities donating essential items to be sent to Ukraine.

Staff at the United Reform Church test centre, on Chapel Street in Nuneaton put the call out a couple of days ago to ask for donations as they felt they wanted to do something practical to support the crisis in Ukraine. Teaming up with local photographer and co-ordinator Aneta Warlikowski, a notice was put on the door to see if anyone using the test site was able to donate anything and within hours donations of nappies, clothes, food, and bedding were coming through the doors.

Staff at the site say that they are completely overwhelmed at the generosity shown by the local community, but feel that it’s not unexpected knowing how amazing they have been in supporting the test site and welcoming them into the local community.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“We are really proud of our testing team in Nuneaton. They have played a key role in keeping Warwickshire communities safer throughout the pandemic. So, it’s no surprise that they are now stepping forward to help those in need in Ukraine. The donations received so far demonstrate just how amazing the residents in Nuneaton are and the difference community power can make.

“Once boxed up, all donations will be delivered to the local co-ordinator, Aneta Warlikowski at Century Business Park who is co-ordinating donations on behalf of the Polish Parish Church in Coventry.”

Donations can be dropped off at the test site - United Reform Church, Chapel Street, Nuneaton, CV11 5QH between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday. Please note we are unable to accept clothes at this time. If you are looking to donate there is a specific list of donation requests which includes:

Blankets

Toiletries – including nappies, toothpaste, and sanitary towels

Torches

Tinned and dried food – it needs to be in date

PPE

First aid kits – including bandages, plasters, and pain killers

Camping equipment – sleeping bags and mats

Travel cots – need to be in good condition

All donations will be sent to the Poland-Ukraine border.

If you are unable to get to the test site, donations can also be sent to ABW Studio and Event Media, Centenary Business Centre in Hammond Close, Nuneaton, CV11 6RY.

If you are concerned about the situation in Ukraine or would like more information on the latest Government advice, then please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk