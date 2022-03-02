Support for communities during the Ukraine crisis

This page has been created to signpost to the various support groups, organisations and information supporting Ukrainian people living in the UK.

As a humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ukraine, we want to reach out to all of our Ukrainian residents, and anyone with friends and families affected by, or concerned about, events in Ukraine.

Find below several available resources for Ukrainians living in the UK.

Birmingham – Several organisations are collecting donations: https://barms.org.uk/

Armac Group have offered to support Ukrainian Lorry drivers with parking in Birmingham and flights to Poland.

London Plus have put together a list of organisations helping Ukrainians in the UK and in the region, which is available here.

Accredited immigration advice available here.

Free immigration advice for Ukrainians.

The Work Rights Centre have prepared a FAQ summarising current information for people who need to flee, the situation in neighbouring countries and where to find immigration advice, here.

Hope not Hate provide briefings on far-right threat and support via: mailto:response@hopenothate.org.uk which may be a helpful resource on hate crime.

Sunflower of peace

United Help Ukraine

Voices of Children

Practical ways to help:

Charities helping Ukrainian refugees by taking donations for their emergency crisis appeals:

In London, the UK’s Ukrainian Embassy has set up its own donation service, With Ukraine, meanwhile Polish Humanitarian Action is supplying hygiene products, food and blankets to those in need on the Ukrainian/Polish border.

Donations points in Warwickshire:

ABW Studio & Event Media business in Attleborough (Nuneaton)- The collection point is open to the whole community. The business will be open every day from 10am until Thursday (March 3) to collect any donations.

Midland Carpets and Flooring (Nuneaton) - based in the big white building on The Green, is open from Monday to Thursday until 3pm, until 4pm on Fridays and from 10am until 1pm on Saturdays.

What is needed: sleeping bags, toiletries, personal hygiene items, baby – kid’s items, blankets, cutlery. All the collected items will be sent to the Polish and Ukraine borders. (https://www.coventrytelegraph.net/in-your-area/nuneatons-first-ukraine-collection-point-23238009)

Polish Centre in Leamington - The list of accepted items for people to donate includes power generators, first aid kits and supplies, power banks for charging mobile phones, torches and batteries, blankets, sleeping bags, bedding, thermal duvets (high TOG rating), towels, electric kettles, handwash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, bin bags, disposable tableware (cups, plates, cutlery) and disposable nappies.

Donations can be made between the times of 8am and 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday March 2), 10am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday morning (March 3 and 4)

National Support and Information

Support for family members of British nationals in Ukraine, and Ukrainian nationals in Ukraine and the UK.

Information on travel advice to and from Ukraine.

For anyone wanting to contact loved ones in Ukraine, BT, EE and O2 are making calls, texts and data to and from the region free or removing roaming charges. Check with your phone provider for details.



Immigration advice

Pro bono solicitors. A group of volunteer legal professionals with immigration/asylum expertise was set up on 28 February 2022 to provide free UK immigration and asylum advice to Ukrainian citizens affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To request advice, please contact ukraine@freemovement.org.uk with some details of your circumstances and advice needed. To learn more, visit their web page.



Legal aid solicitors. If you are on a low income and need help from an immigration solicitor, you can search the list of legal aid providers. Legal aid is not "public funds" for the purpose of immigration rules, so you can apply even if you are on a visa that doesn't normally give you access to public funds (such as benefits).

Immigration advisers. You can also find an immigration adviser on the Home Office adviser finder tool. Select the level of advice required and the location. You can filter the search to view Not Fee Charging (free) advisers only.

This page will be updated if more support groups or information are provided.