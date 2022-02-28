Information for residents concerned about the situation in Ukraine

"Warwickshire is a welcoming county, especially to those who find themselves in difficulty through no fault of their own."

"We are deeply disturbed at the events in Ukraine and offer our deepest sympathy to the people of Ukraine. As a Council we condemn this aggression and call upon President Putin to call off this assault.

Warwickshire is a diverse county, and we treasure our multicultural communities. We know that our Ukrainian and Russian residents will be worried for family and friends at home, and we want them to know that they have our sympathy, compassion, and support.

If you, or someone you know needs our help then please do call us on 01926 410410. "

Signed by:

Cllr Izzi Seccombe OBE

Leader of the Council

Monica Fogarty

Warwickshire County Council’s Chief Executive

Please check below a summary of the current public advice:

Support for family members of British nationals in Ukraine, and Ukrainian nationals in Ukraine and the UK

Family Migration Visas - For family members of British Nationals who usually live in Ukraine:

a spouse or civil partner

an unmarried partner (living together/relationship for at least 2 years)

your parent if you are under the age of 18

your child under the age of 18

an adult relative you provide care for who lives with you due to a medical condition

You should contact UKVI before you make an application.

Eligibility criteria may include English Language or Minimum income but UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will consider an alternative grant of leave if these are not met. Visa application centres are closed in Kyiv but open in Lviv - for family members of British Nationals only, other applicants can apply outside of Ukraine

Ukrainians in the UK

A temporary concession has been introduced to allow Ukrainian nationals in the UK on a visitor visa to switch into a points-based route or a family visa route. They will need to meet the requirements of that visa route and pay the associated visa fee(s). There are further offers of extension for skilled workers, students and seasonal workers.

Please see here for more information from UK Visa and Immigration