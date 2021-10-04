Commonwealth Games medallist Hayley Simmonds targets Atherstone Time Trial

Cycling fans in Warwickshire are in for a treat on Wednesday, in Atherstone, when the Women's Tour Time Trial comes to town.

Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist Hayley Simmonds (CAMS – Basso) will be targeting the first-ever time trial to be held in the AJ Bell Women’s Tour when the race arrives in Atherstone, North Warwickshire on Wednesday (6 October).

The 16.6-kilometre (10.3-mile) test against the clock starts on Long Street in Atherstone town centre, heading via Coleshill Road to Bentley and Birchley Heath before returning via Mancetter to the finish on Sheepy Road.

“It’s meant to be a nod to classic British 10-mile time trial but my feeling with the course is that the only aspect which is a nod to the class British time trial is the fact that it’s 10 miles,” said Simmonds following her course recce last week.

“It’s going to be a challenging one but probably quite a fun course it’s not the standard ‘out and back’. It’s up and down and twisty and has a real mix of road surface and rural parts versus parts in Atherstone itself.”

Simmonds won a Bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the individual time trial and is also a double British national champion in the discipline. So far in 2021 she has won four time trials including the National 10-mile championship in August.

“For me it’s my big goal in the Women’s Tour,” she added. “It’s the stage that suits me the best so is the big focus.”

The 33-year-old, who is originally from Redditch, headed to Atherstone with a week to go to practice on the course, explaining why; “I like recceing courses for time trials before racing on them as I often find it takes me a couple of laps to get the hang of them and remember where all the turns are. I don’t think you can pick it up quite as well just driving it, I definitely prefer to ride it.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It will be so exciting for fans of cycling in Warwickshire to have such a unique opportunity to see cyclists of such a high calibre competing in the county when Atherstone hosts the Women’s Tour’s first ever time trial on Wednesday!

“Warwickshire has a rich history in hosting high-level cycling events having previously played host to legs of both the men's and women's Tour of Britain over the last few years and has also been selected as the location for the Commonwealth Games Road Race in 2022 demonstrating that the county is a world-class location for cycling and cyclists

“A we continue to look at cautiously and safely open up our economy more broadly and welcome more visitors to the county, as well as being fantastic entertainment for spectators, this event will be of huge economic benefit to the area. It’s an opportunity for local businesses in Atherstone to celebrate and embrace cycling as the time trial comes past their front door, as well as for others to maximise on business opportunities from increased customers and visitors to Warwickshire.”

Further details of the Stage Three individual time trial in Atherstone can be found here.

