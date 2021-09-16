The High Sheriff’s Big Bike Ride – Showcasing the best of Warwickshire

Residents are being encouraged to support Warwickshire’s High Sheriff as she embarks on a gruelling 5-day cycling challenge across the length and breath of Warwickshire.

Min Willoughby de Broke will be completing her 200+ mile trip in Atherstone the day before some of the world’s leading female cyclists – including Annemiek Van Vleuten, Tokyo Olympics’ gold and silver medallist – take their places in the town to undertake the first individual time trial stage in Women’s Tour history on 6 October.

Between the 1 and 5 of October, Min Willoughby de Broke will be cycling over 200 miles around Warwickshire with two key aims:

To showcase the incredible people, organisations and independent businesses that make Warwickshire the best it can be to live, work and visit; and

To raise £10k for the High Sheriff’s Fund, which was established to hand-out grants to the many small voluntary and community organisations operating at a grassroots level in Warwickshire.

Residents are encouraged to support the High Sheriff’s challenge by turning out to see her ride through the various towns and villages on her route and/or by donating to her fundraising campaign.

The itinerary for the Big Bike Ride is as follows:

Day 1: Friday 1 October 2021

The Big Ride Ride will begin at 9am at Shipston High School in Shipston on Stour and end at Henley in Arden at around 15:35.

Along the route, Min will be passing through Shipston, Stratford, Bidford, Alcester, and Henley in Arden and covering a total distance of 50 miles.

Day 2: Saturday 2 October 2021

Min will be starting out at 9:30 am at the Garden Shed in Wellesbourne and ending at the Acre Close Community Building in Whitnash.

Along the route, she will be visiting Wellesbourne, Warwick, Kenilworth, Leamington, and Whitnash and covering a total distance of 35 miles

Day 3: Sunday 3 October 2021

Day 3 will see the High Sheriff beginning (9:45 am) and ending (14:45) her ride at the Gilkes Garage Café in Kineton.

Along this circular route, Min will be taking in some of Warwickshire’s most picturesque scenery and villages, stopping at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Chesterton Windmill and Compton Verney and covering 38 miles

Day 4: Monday 4 October 2021

On her penultimate day of cycling, Min will begin in Southam at 9:10 am and end at Ryton Pools Country Park, just outside Rugby, at 15:10.

Her route will take her through Southam, Rugby, Bulkington and Brinklow and cover a total of 45 miles.

Day 5: Tuesday 5 October 2021

On the final day of her challenge, Min will undertake another circular route, beginning (9 am) and ending (15:45) in Atherstone.

Her route will take her through Atherstone, Polesworth, Coleshill, Bedworth and Nuneaton covering 45 miles in total.

The final day of cycling has been purposely timed to coincide with the start of Stage 3 of the Women’s Tour which takes place on Wednesday 6 October in Atherstone and where Min will set proceedings in motion by waving the flag to start the event at just before midday.

Lady Willoughby de Broke, said of her Bike Ride: “I knew that when I became High Sheriff that I wanted to do something big, something that would challenge myself while shining a light on all the amazing businesses and organisations that contribute to making Warwickshire the best it can be!

“I am under no illusion that cycling over 200 miles in October will be an easy feat, but it is worthwhile if it showcases the beauty of this County and the amazing character and kindness of its residents and raises essential money to help grassroot organisations across the county.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are equally lucky to have such a passionate (and no less tireless) High Sheriff, in Min, who has dedicated her tenure in the role to raising the profile of all the different elements that make our County such an incredible place to live, work, play and visit.

“I would like to wish Min all the very best for this ambitious cycling challenge and hope as many of our residents as possible come out to support her across the five days of cycling.”

Anyone wishing to support Min’s fundraising efforts for her Big Bike Ride, please visit her JustGiving page: https://bit.ly/MinsBigBikeRide

To keep up-to-date with the latest news from Min, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, subscribe to her newsletter: www.eepurl.com/hCoITT

More information about Stage 3 of the AJ Bell Women’s Tour can be found online: https://www.northwarks.gov.uk/wt2021