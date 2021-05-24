Warwickshire community groups invited to pledge support to offer COVID secure environments

Warwickshire County Council has gone live with a new countywide Community Pledge...

Warwickshire County Council has gone live with a new countywide Community Pledge, an extension of the positively received Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire (CSW) Business Pledge, to include community venues not covered by the Business Pledge.

Over the course of the pandemic, organisations have been required to undertake a number of actions to operate safely. The Community Pledge brings these together and provides an opportunity for settings across Warwickshire, such as communal halls or places of worship, to make a positive commitment to ensuring COVID secure best practice is observed by staff and visitors in their facilities.

The pledge covers key guidance including social distancing, face coverings, ventilation, vaccinations, testing and isolating, staff health and well-being and risk assessments.

One of the first community spaces to sign-up to this pledge is Nuneaton Mosque in the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Yaseen Ahmedabadi, President for Nuneaton Mosque, said:

“Our mosque has been working collaboratively in recent months with Warwickshire County Council, EQuIP, and Warwickshire Police, to ensure that our places of worship abide by the latest guidance, especially during the busier period of Ramadan. “The Community Pledge is a great way for us to promote the steps we have put in place to make our mosque COVID secure, and to openly share our approach towards keeping our local communities safe.”

Warwickshire community groups can sign-up to the Community Pledge and find out more about how to be COVID secure at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidcommunitypledge

They will also receive a Community Pledge poster to promote the venue as a safe space to be enjoyed responsibly by the local community.

The Community Pledge complements the recently launched CSW Business Pledge, which was developed to support businesses across the wider region of Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire as the nation takes further steps on the roadmap out of lockdown. The new Community Pledge means that non-business organisations in Warwickshire can also take part and show they’re doing the right things to operate in a COVID secure manner.

Dr Shade Agboola, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, said:

“The Community Pledge is a great extension to the CSW Business Pledge and will allow Warwickshire’s community groups to get just as involved as businesses in publicly committing to working in COVID safe ways. “We continue to encourage the people of Warwickshire to do the right thing as lockdown restrictions ease, and by reinforcing the guidance across our communal spaces with the Community Pledge, we can help to control the virus in Warwickshire to keep everyone safe as we follow the roadmap out of lockdown.”

Warwickshire community groups can sign-up to the Community Pledge HERE

Warwickshire businesses can sign-up to the Business Pledge HERE

For more information about Warwickshire’s Community Pledge visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/community/warwickshire-covid-secure-community-pledge

For any Warwickshire Community Pledge or CSW Business Pledge enquiries, email business@warwickshire.gov.uk