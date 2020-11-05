Warwickshire County Council ensures essential services continue during lockdown

Warwickshire County Council is reassuring residents that it is keeping essential services running and helping people stay safe during the new national COVID-19 lockdown which start today Thursday 5...

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "Many of us will be worried about the new national lockdown and the impact that will have on our lives and communities once more. But I want to reassure our residents that Warwickshire County Council staff will once again be working around the clock to help ensure that essential council services continue over the coming weeks, and that our residents remain safe and supported as we stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“I want us all to continue doing the right thing for Warwickshire by following Public Health advice and staying at home other than for essential trips out, self-isolating and getting a test if we have COVID-19 symptoms, and continuing to follow the ‘hands, face, space’ advice if we do need to go out.”

This is the action the County Council will be taking during this lockdown, together with the latest lockdown instructions, so we can all help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe:

The new lockdown guidelines

Working together everyone in Warwickshire can help limit the spread of COVID-19. It is important to follow the lockdown instructions and stay at home as much as possible. People should only leave their house for specific reasons, including:

For education

For work, if working from home is not possible

For exercise and recreation outdoors, with household or support bubble members, alone or with one person from another household

For medical reasons, appointments, and to escape injury or harm

To shop for food and essentials

To provide care for vulnerable people, or as a volunteer

To provide childcare

To get the best advice about symptoms of COVID-19 and how to prevent the spread, and how to get a test, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 in Warwickshire, please visit our dedicated webpages: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

Supporting our most vulnerable residents

The council is ready to help residents stay at home as much as possible and help anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable with information, advice, access to services, support to access food, medicines or shopping or offer a friendly voice on the end of the phone. People can call 0800 408 1447 (opening hours Mon-Thurs 9am to 5pm, Friday 9am to 4.30pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm and Sunday 10am to 1pm), email [email protected] or go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusvulnerable for more information.

In addition, the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme helps our most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis such as this, when they have no other means of help. The Scheme provides basic and essential help for food and energy. For more information and details on how to apply www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme

Schools remain open

Schools in Warwickshire will remain open. The transport network will continue to operate at its current capacity to ensure that all children will be able to attend as usual. Schools will continue to operate as they have done, with processes in place so they remain safe and functional.

Household Waste Recycling Centres

Household Waste Recycling Centres will remain open with the existing booking system continuing to operate, to ensure that social distancing can be safely maintained. Reuse shops will not be open during lockdown.

In order for the sites to remain open safely and maintain safe social distancing, officers will continue to control the number of vehicles on site at any one time, so customers need to book a 15 minute slot via the Eventbrite link on the council website at warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Registration Services

Warwickshire Registration Offices are open for pre-booked appointments only.

If your wedding or civil partnership ceremony has been cancelled due to the lockdown, contact Registration Services to rebook ceremonies at [email protected], adding the venue name and date of ceremony in the subject line.

Births can still be registered. At the present time the appointment will be a two-stage process. Initially all details will be taken by telephone.

All appointments for notices of marriage or civil partnership are currently going ahead. Priority will be given to couples marrying within the required legal timeframes.

All deaths will continue to be registered by telephone appointment instead of face to face to help ensure the safety of everyone.

Individual Citizenship ceremonies will continue as planned; individuals will receive an invitation once Registration Services receive the necessary documents from the Home Office.

Business support

The County Council continues to work with the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub, which is co-ordinating all the support available to companies in the region during the COVID-19 crisis. The County Council is sharing guidance and support for businesses in Warwickshire online and via social media.

More details along with other news on support being offered to businesses across the county will be in our Warwickshire Still Means Business ezine. Follow this link to subscribe for all the latest guidance and advice: https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/meansbusiness

For updates, tips and best practice for businesses and employers as well as access to grant schemes and other help, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/227/coronavirus---support-for-businesses-and-suppliers

Mental health services

Worry and anxiety are common problems, but the lockdown situation may make this worse for some members of our community. To help with these pressures, the County Council has put together mental health advice and resources to offer tips and advice at this uncertain time. These include: Wellbeing for Warwickshire , Togetherall, Warwickshire Safe Havens and RISE for young people. Every Mind Matters also has practical advice on how to look after mental wellbeing while staying at home.

A full list of the services available can be found on the County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

For anyone struggling during the pandemic and beyond, dearlife.org.uk is a new resource which provides a range of support and signposting to vital services for Warwickshire residents who don’t know where to turn for help to address complicated and negative thoughts and feelings, or for anyone who is worried about someone they know.

Libraries

While all Warwickshire Libraries are closed for browsing, the library service is offering the ‘Click and Collect’ service that operated earlier this year, whereby customers can order books online or by telephone to collect from libraries across the county.

The County Council is reassuring customers that they don't need to return their library books during lockdown. All fines will be waived so people can keep hold of their books and stay safe at home.

A reduced contactless Mobile Library Service is currently in operation. Staff can select up to 4 books per customer to be collected from designated locations around Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Libraries will are continuing to operate their home doorstep book delivery service and offer befriending phone calls for vulnerable customers.

The service is also still very much open online, so people can continue to access eBooks, eAudio, eMagazines and eNewspapers and their weekly digital activity programme completely free of charge.

For more information on how to access library services during lockdown, visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff, or email [email protected]

Museum and Archive services

Warwickshire County Council’s Museum and Archive Service public sites, including Market Hall Museum and the County Records Office, are closed to the public. Heritage & Culture Warwickshire is continuing to use the very popular social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to deliver their weekly programmes of online events. More information and contact details are available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/museums

Children and families

Families can stay up-to-date by signing up to Warwickshire Family Information Services (FIS) newsletter. The newsletter goes out every Tuesday to keep families in Warwickshire informed.

Advice and support includes signposting to mental health services and other useful support, such as activity and learning ideas for children if they’re off school, the latest advice on coronavirus, updates about service closures, food banks and much more. You can sign up to FIS newsletter at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies.

FIS also provide information, advice and one-to-one support for families with children aged 0 – 25 across Warwickshire on issues including family relationships, finance, housing, parenting support, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), childcare, health and wellbeing and more. To find out more visit the website or call 01926 742274.

Beware of fraud and scams – at home and online

Many people will help their friends and neighbours during lockdown, but others may use the lockdown to take advantage of the vulnerable. To stay safe, don’t let anyone into the home, don’t give money to strangers, don’t respond to information requests via text or email from unfamiliar sources. Always check with a reliable source such as a family member, or friend if you're unsure. More information can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/scams

Country Parks

Warwickshire’s country parks will remain open to the public with their key role in providing an outlet for exercise and mental wellbeing. Further information on country parks near you can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/countryparks

Support for carers

Anyone providing regular care for another person can find information at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers and continue to seek support from the Warwickshire Carers Wellbeing Service on 02476 632972. Help to support people with dementia is available from https://dementiaconnect.alzheimers.org.uk/online-support or over the phone on 0333 150 3456.

Support for Warwickshire Young Carers is available on 024 7621 7740 or online at www.warwickshireyoungcarers.org.uk

Domestic Abuse

The Council is reaching out to anyone suffering physical, emotional, sexual, or financial abuse at home to remind them that they are not alone. Help is at hand and support services continue to be available across Warwickshire during the COVID-19 pandemic. Refuge Domestic Violence Service Warwickshire is a countywide service offering help and support to women, men and children experiencing domestic violence in Warwickshire. During lockdown people are able to leave their homes if they are in danger. People can call 0800 408 1552 to speak to a support worker, in an emergency call 999.

Information about these services and more is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk

For latest guidance on restrictions during lockdown go to www.gov.uk/guidance