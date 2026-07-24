Selling your car privately? Then watch out!

Help and advice on scam prevention and product safety warnings

Trading Standards Warns Of Car Buyer Scam Targeting Private Sellers

Warwickshire County Council is warning residents who are selling their cars privately to be alert to fraudsters posing as genuine car buyers.

Reports suggest that fraudsters are approaching sellers in groups of three or more. They typically begin by acting like legitimate buyers, taking the vehicle out for a test drive and asking to see paperwork and the vehicle’s service history.

One of the fraudsters will then distract the seller while another opens the bonnet to ‘examine the engine’. During this distraction, they may tamper with electrical cables and pour oil over the engine or into the cooling system.

As a result, the vehicle may fail to start properly, warning lights may appear on the dashboard, or oil may be seen leaking underneath the car. The fraudsters then claim the vehicle has serious faults and attempt to negotiate a significantly lower price, sometimes reducing their offer by several thousand pounds. More information and advice

Stop and Check Before You Pay!

Scams don’t all look the same. Some start quickly, some build up over time. That makes them hard to spot. But there is one point where they all cause harm, when money is involved!

So, when you’re asked to pay, take a moment. Stop and Check Before You Pay. Find more advice

Safety Warning Some Popular “Squishy” Toys May Not Meet UK Standards

Food‑shaped “squishy” sensory toys – often designed to look like items such as donuts or dumplings – are trending online, driven by viral videos and collectible designs.

But Trading Standards activity in the UK has identified some products that may not meet basic safety requirements.

Concerns reported include:

Strong chemical smells

Missing safety labelling and supplier details

Skin irritation or nausea

Choking risk if damaged

Burns if heated

Some imitation versions have also been found not to meet UK toy safety standards.

Products that are very cheap, have a strong chemical smell, or lack clear labelling may present a higher risk.

For consumers: UKCA/CE marking and clear supplier details can help identify safer products.

For businesses: Products should meet UK safety requirements before being sold and be sourced from reputable suppliers.

Report concerns via Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133

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