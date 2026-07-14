Trading Standards warns of car buyer scam targeting private sellers 

Warwickshire County Council is warning residents who are selling their cars privately to be alert to fraudsters posing as genuine car buyers.

Reports suggest that fraudsters are approaching sellers in groups of three or more. They typically begin by acting like legitimate buyers, taking the vehicle out for a test drive and asking to see paperwork and the vehicle’s service history.

One of the fraudsters will then distract the seller while another opens the bonnet to ‘examine the engine’. During this distraction, they may tamper with electrical cables and pour oil over the engine or into the cooling system.

As a result, the vehicle may fail to start properly, warning lights may appear on the dashboard, or oil may be seen leaking underneath the car. The fraudsters then claim the vehicle has serious faults and attempt to negotiate a significantly lower price, sometimes reducing their offer by several thousand pounds.

There are concerns that elderly sellers may be being targeted. In one reported case, a victim was asked their age when the prospective buyers first called to enquire about the vehicle.

Several car-selling websites have published telephone numbers known to be associated with this scam, so sellers should watch out for alerts and notifications from these websites.

Anyone who has been approached by suspected fraudsters should report the incident to Warwickshire Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Tips for car sellers

Sell your vehicle from your home address or a busy location that you know well.

Have all vehicle document s available and ready to show prospective buyer s.

If a buyer wishes to take the vehicle for a test drive, en sure they are insured to drive it and do not allow them to take it out unaccompanied.

Where possible, avoid showing the vehicle on your own . Having a second person present can help keep an eye on buyers if you become distracted.

Do not accept cash payments. Only accept payment by bank transfer and keep hold possession of the vehicle , keys and paperwork until the fu ll payment has cleared in your bank account.

If something doesn’t feel right , walk away.

Cllr Robert Gisbourne, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Community Safety, said: “Our Trading Standards team works tirelessly to protect residents from fraud. But you can help by being aware of the tricks that are being used.

"If you're selling a car, be alert but, if possible, don't be alone. Don't let go of anything until the money is in your bank and let us know if you have any encounters that raise suspicion so we can protect other residents."