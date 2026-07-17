Final call for community groups to apply for Councillors’ Grants - deadline 26/7 5pm

Community groups across Warwickshire are being reminded that the deadline for applications for the refreshed Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund 2026-27 is ...

Community groups across Warwickshire are being reminded that the deadline for applications for the refreshed Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund 2026-27 is approaching.

Community groups are encouraged to apply as soon as possible ahead of the deadline of 5pm, Sunday 26 July.

The fund has been updated following a cross-party review to deliver greater impact, simpler access and stronger alignment with local priorities, helping more community organisations secure funding for projects that benefit residents.

A key change for 2026-27 is the introduction of a maximum grant award of £5,000 per organisation. The new limit is designed to ensure funding reaches a wider range of community projects across the county. It reflects the fund’s focus on supporting small-scale initiatives and recognises that the majority of applications already fall within this funding level.

To improve efficiency and fairness, the programme will now operate through one application round per year, enabling all bids to be assessed together and funding to be directed to the highest-quality projects that demonstrate strong value for money.

The fund’s priorities have also been refreshed to align with the Council Plan 2026–2030, focusing on six key areas:

Safe and strong childhoods.

Living well in Warwickshire.

Building brighter futures.

Economy, growth, jobs and skills.

Highways and transport.

Proud places and safe communities.

Each county councillor has an allocation of £8,000 to support projects in their local area, helping deliver meaningful improvements for residents and communities.

To apply for the Councillors’ Grant Fund, visit: Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund 2026-27