Warwick District CPE Variation 15 (Part) - Made

WCC have made the above named Order (in part) under the Road Traffic Reg. Act 1984, the effect of which is to amend waiting restrictions at various locations across Warwick District.

Please note that proposals relating to Priory Croft (Kenilworth) included within the Order (as advertised), have not been taken forward to implementation.

Full details of the decision taken to proceed with all other schemes as advertised can be found by viewing the Minutes of the Portfolio Holder Decision Session.

A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.

Associated Plans and Documentation

Full details of the proposals as advertised.

Please note due to current system issues we are unable to upload copies of the Public Notice of making the Order and the Signed Traffic Regulation Order.

As an alternative, if you wish to view the signed Order & Public Notice, please email chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Warwick CPE V15 - Made Traffic Regulation Order" and we will be able to share the relevant documentation.

We apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience in advance.

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.