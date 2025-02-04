Warwick District CPE Variation No.15

Following on from informal consultations on parking restrictions across Warwick District, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named order as described in the public notice.

Scheme overview

Throughout the last year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions throughout the District of Warwick. These requests have been assessed against the Warwickshire County Council’s parking policies and the schemes that conform to the policies and which are proposed to be implemented subject to consultation are described in the Public Notice and Statement of Reasons linked below and below and shown on the following consultation plans.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any objections, representations or expressions of support to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “WDC Variation 15”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 28 February 2025.