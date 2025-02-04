Following on from informal consultations on parking restrictions across Warwick District, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named order as described in the public notice.
Scheme overview
Throughout the last year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions throughout the District of Warwick. These requests have been assessed against the Warwickshire County Council’s parking policies and the schemes that conform to the policies and which are proposed to be implemented subject to consultation are described in the Public Notice and Statement of Reasons linked below and below and shown on the following consultation plans.
|Consultation Plan No.
|Street Name
|Town
|PTRO23-029-01 (PDF, 835 kB)
|Barrowfield Lane
|Kenilworth
|PTRO23-029-02 (PDF, 839 kB)
|Castle Hill
|Kenilworth
|PTRO23-029-03 (PDF, 711 kB)
|Herberts Lane
|Kenilworth
|PTRO23-029-04 (PDF, 711 kB)
|Priory Croft
|Kenilworth
|PTRO23-029-05 (PDF, 835 kB)
|Warwick Road
|Kenilworth
|PTRO23-029-06 (PDF, 971 kB)
|Hawkes Drive
|Leamington Spa
|PTRO23-029-07 (PDF, 903 kB)
|Garrett Drive
|Leamington Spa
|PTRO23-029-09 (PDF, 1203 kB)
|The Maltings
|Leamington Spa
|PTRO23-029-10 (PDF, 1205 kB)
|New Brook Street
|Leamington Spa
|PTRO23-029-11 (PDF, 1192 kB)
|Plato Close
|Leamington Spa
|PTRO23-029-12 (PDF, 1251 kB)
|York Road
|Leamington Spa
|PTRO23-029-13 (PDF, 1020 kB)
|Ashley Crescent
|Warwick
|PTRO23-029-14 (PDF, 1213 kB)
|The Chantry
|Warwick
|PTRO23-029-15 (PDF, 1021 kB)
|Cliffe Way
|Warwick
|PTRO23-029-16 (PDF, 541 kB)
|Myton Crescent
|Warwick
|PTRO23-029-17 (PDF, 1230 kB)
|Old Budbrooke Road
|Warwick
|PTRO23-029-18 (PDF, 1195 kB)
|Pickard Street
|Warwick
|PTRO23-029-19 (PDF, 1220 kB)
|Wharf Street
|Warwick
|PTRO23-029-20 (PDF, 1015 kB)
|William Street
|Leamington
Public Notice and Legal Orders
- Public Notice (PDF, 150 kB)
- Statement of Reasons (173 kB)
- Warwick District CPE Variation No.15 Order 2025 (PDF, 140 kB)
- Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1570 kB)
- ParkMap Plans (PDF, 12,120 kB)
Objections and Representations
Any objections, representations or expressions of support to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “WDC Variation 15”.
Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.
Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 28 February 2025.