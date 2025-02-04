Warwick District CPE Variation No.15

Following on from informal consultations on parking restrictions across Warwick District, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named order as described in the public notice.

Scheme overview

Throughout the last year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions throughout the District of Warwick. These requests have been assessed against the Warwickshire County Council’s parking policies and the schemes that conform to the policies and which are proposed to be implemented subject to consultation are described in the Public Notice and Statement of Reasons linked below and below and shown on the following consultation plans.

Consultation plans
Consultation Plan No. Street Name Town
PTRO23-029-01 (PDF, 835 kB) Barrowfield Lane Kenilworth
PTRO23-029-02 (PDF, 839 kB) Castle Hill Kenilworth
PTRO23-029-03 (PDF, 711 kB) Herberts Lane Kenilworth
PTRO23-029-04 (PDF, 711 kB) Priory Croft Kenilworth
PTRO23-029-05 (PDF, 835 kB) Warwick Road Kenilworth
PTRO23-029-06 (PDF, 971 kB) Hawkes Drive Leamington Spa
PTRO23-029-07 (PDF, 903 kB) Garrett Drive Leamington Spa
PTRO23-029-09 (PDF, 1203 kB) The Maltings Leamington Spa
PTRO23-029-10 (PDF, 1205 kB) New Brook Street Leamington Spa
PTRO23-029-11 (PDF, 1192 kB) Plato Close Leamington Spa
PTRO23-029-12 (PDF, 1251 kB) York Road Leamington Spa
PTRO23-029-13 (PDF, 1020 kB) Ashley Crescent Warwick
PTRO23-029-14 (PDF, 1213 kB) The Chantry Warwick
PTRO23-029-15 (PDF, 1021 kB) Cliffe Way Warwick
PTRO23-029-16 (PDF, 541 kB) Myton Crescent Warwick
PTRO23-029-17 (PDF, 1230 kB) Old Budbrooke Road Warwick
PTRO23-029-18 (PDF, 1195 kB) Pickard Street Warwick
PTRO23-029-19 (PDF, 1220 kB) Wharf Street Warwick
PTRO23-029-20 (PDF, 1015 kB) William Street Leamington

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any objections, representations or expressions of support to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “WDC Variation 15”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 28 February 2025.

Published: 4th February 2025

