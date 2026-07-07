Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

Our Vision is to keep Warwickshire the best it can be, now and in the future.

Welcome to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, where our mission is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the communities we serve.

Led by Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook, we provide a risk-based service to everyone living in, visiting or travelling through Warwickshire.

Our team works tirelessly to prevent incidents and emergencies from occurring, protect people through safe buildings and businesses, and respond to those in need during an emergency.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is a rural service covering the area of 764 square miles. You may think that our role is straightforward – to prevent and control fires but, we do so much more than that. We respond to many different emergency incidents including road traffic collisions, water rescue, hazardous materials and flooding as well as assisting our partner agencies to keep our communities safe.

Contact us

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Service HQ, Warwick Street

Leamington Spa

CV32 5LH

01926 423231

01926 450332

Contact us online

Find a fire station: Find a fire station – Warwickshire County Council