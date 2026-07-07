Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

Our Vision is to keep Warwickshire the best it can be, now and in the future.
Welcome to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, where our mission is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the communities we serve.
Led by Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook, we provide a risk-based service to everyone living in, visiting or travelling through Warwickshire.
Our team works tirelessly to prevent incidents and emergencies from occurring, protect people through safe buildings and businesses, and respond to those in need during an emergency.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is a rural service covering the area of 764 square miles. You may think that our role is straightforward – to prevent and control fires but, we do so much more than that. We respond to many different emergency incidents including road traffic collisions, water rescue, hazardous materials and flooding as well as assisting our partner agencies to keep our communities safe.
- Our priorities
- Our values and behaviours
- Our Fire Leadership Team
- Our people
- Our plan
- Our cost
- Our performance
Contact us
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWarwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
Service HQ, Warwick Street
Leamington Spa
CV32 5LH
Find a fire station: Find a fire station – Warwickshire County Council