New healthy lifestyle service launches to help residents live well in Warwickshire 

A new and improved healthy lifestyle service launches across Warwickshire today, 1 July 2026, giving residents access to personalised support from a health coach to improve their health and wellbeing.

Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and delivered by ICE Creates, replaces the former Fitter Futures Warwickshire service and introduces an innovative health coach model designed to help residents make positive and lasting lifestyle changes through a more joined-up and accessible approach.

The service provides residents with a single point of contact, allowing them to access support across a range of lifestyle areas through one conversation, rather than navigating multiple separate services. Support is available for:

Stopping smoking

Adult weight management

Increasing physical activity

Reducing alcohol consumption

By taking a holistic approach, health coaches will work with residents to understand their individual circumstances and create tailored plans that address multiple aspects of wellbeing together.

As part of these changes to the Council’s healthy lifestyle service, from 1 July 2026 NHS Health Checks are delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Primary Care and continue to be available through GP practices across Warwickshire. This new arrangement aims to improve accessibility and increase uptake among those most at risk of developing long-term health conditions.

Residents who have been receiving support through the previous service have now transferred to Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire to continue improving their health.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said:

"We are committed to helping residents live well in Warwickshire and I am delighted to see Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire officially launch today. "This new service represents an important step forward in how we support people to improve their health and wellbeing. By bringing together support for smoking, weight management, physical activity and alcohol into one personalised service, we are making it easier for residents to access the help they need and make sustainable changes so that they can live healthier, happier lives. “I look forward to seeing the positive difference Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire and the new health coach model will make for communities across Warwickshire."

Adam Riglar, Engagement Director at ICE Creates, said:

"We are proud to be working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council to deliver Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire and support residents to make meaningful, lasting improvements to their health and wellbeing. "Our health coach model is centred around people and their individual needs, providing practical and personalised support across multiple areas of wellbeing. We know that health challenges are often interconnected, and this approach helps residents access the right support at the right time through a single trusted coach. "We are excited to begin supporting residents across Warwickshire through a modern, accessible and person-centred service designed to deliver real impact."

Further information about Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire, including how residents and health professionals can access the services, is available at www.hlswarwickshire.org.

Residents can also call 0800 1223 927 or text STARTNOW WARWICKSHIRE to 66777.