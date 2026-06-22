Positive changes coming to NHS Health Checks in Warwickshire for residents aged 40-74

Residents in Warwickshire will continue to receive NHS Health Checks through their local GP practices.

Residents in Warwickshire will continue to receive NHS Health Checks through their local GP practices, however from 1 July 2026 the delivery of the service will be moving from Fitter Futures Warwickshire to Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Primary Care (IPC).

The NHS Health Check programme offers eligible Warwickshire residents aged 40–74, who do not have certain pre-existing health conditions, a free health check every five years. The checks help identify early signs of conditions such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, enabling people to access advice, support and treatment to improve their long-term health and wellbeing.

As part of the national prevention programme, NHS Health Checks assess an individual’s risk of developing a range of serious health conditions and provide behavioural support and, where appropriate, medical intervention to help reduce those risks.

Individuals will be referred to the new healthy lifestyles service if they need additional support with the following:

stopping smoking

achieving a healthier weight

increasing physical activity

alcohol consumption

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health, said:

“We are committed to helping Warwickshire residents live longer, healthier and more independent lives, and prevention is a key part of achieving this. NHS Health Checks play an important role in identifying health risks early and supporting people to make positive changes before more serious conditions develop. “We are pleased to be working with IPC to deliver this important service through local GP practices, making it easier and more convenient for eligible residents to access their health check and receive ongoing support close to home.”

Dr Cristina Ramos, IPC Chair, added:

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract which puts GP practices back at the heart of delivering this important preventative health measure. This builds on the work we have already been doing with Warwickshire County Council to offer stop smoking support via GP practices. “NHS Health Checks can help reassure patients about their general health and help clinicians spot and support emerging health issues. We look forward to working with practices across Warwickshire to successfully deliver these health checks for patients over the coming years.”

NHS Health Checks are commissioned by Warwickshire County Council as part of a national programme aimed at improving health outcomes and reducing the risk of preventable illness.

Eligible residents will be contacted through their GP practice and invited to attend an NHS Health Check when they are due.

Further information on NHS Health Checks in Warwickshire.

Further information on the healthy lifestyle service.