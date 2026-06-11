New healthy lifestyle service launching for residents in Warwickshire 

A new and improved, holistic healthy lifestyle service will launch across Warwickshire on 1 July 2026, offering residents tailored support to improve their health and wellbeing.

The service, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and delivered by ICE Creates, will replace the current Fitter Futures Warwickshire service, which has been delivered by Everyone Health.

The new service, called Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire, will introduce a health coach model, providing residents with more personalised, joined-up support through a single point of contact.

Health coaches will work with individuals to address multiple lifestyle factors in one conversation, rather than requiring access to separate services. Support will include:

Stop smoking support

Adult weight management support

Physical activity support

Alcohol advice

This holistic model is designed to help residents make lasting lifestyle changes to improve their overall wellbeing.

While the new service will expand the lifestyle support services available to residents, NHS Health Checks will no longer be delivered as part of the healthy lifestyle service. They will instead be provided through GP practices across Warwickshire by Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Primary Care. This change aims to improve accessibility and increase uptake among higher-risk groups.

Eligible residents aged 40–74 will continue to receive a free NHS Health Check every five years, helping to identify risks of conditions such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and kidney disease.

Until 16 June, residents can still access weight management support through Fitter Futures Warwickshire and will be able to complete the full programme of support under that service. Eligible residents can also still be referred for weight management support from the NHS Digital Weight Management 12-week programme via referral from their GP or community pharmacies.

Those currently using the stop smoking service will be transferred to the new service, Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire, from 1 July to continue their support journey. Throughout the transition, stop smoking support also continues to be available through GP stop smoking services and a Smoke Free app. People can also register themselves on a waiting list for the new adult weight management and stop smoking services.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

"We are committed to helping residents live well in Warwickshire and this new service marks an important step forward in how we support our communities. By bringing together support for smoking, weight management, physical activity and alcohol into one personalised service, we are making it simpler and more accessible for people to take control of their health. “We would like to thank Everyone Health for their work to date supporting residents to lead healthier, happier lives and we look forward to working with ICE Creates going forwards to deliver the innovative health coach model approach."

Adam Riglar, Engagement Director at ICE Creates added:

"We are proud to be partnering with the council to deliver Warwickshire’s new healthy lifestyle service and to be supporting residents to make meaningful, lasting improvements to their health and wellbeing. “Our health coach model is built around people’s real lives, providing practical, personalised support that responds to individual needs across multiple areas of wellbeing. “Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire will make it simpler for residents to access the right support at the right time, through a modern, accessible and person-centred service designed to deliver real impact."

Residents thinking about quitting smoking can access all the support available via https://smokefreecw.co.uk/ plus they can register for the waiting list at: https://fitterfutures.everyonehealth.co.uk/stop-smoking-self-referral-form/

To register for the adult weight management service before 16 June or to be added to the waiting list for the new service after this date, visit: Adult Weight Management - Self-Referral - Fitter Futures Warwickshire

Further information on how to access the new service, Healthy Lifestyles Warwickshire will be shared with residents after 1 July 2026.