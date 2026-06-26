Warwickshire to deliver Teenage Market events that inspire entrepreneurial young people this summer

This summer, residents are invited to support young people across the county as they develop their creativity and entrepreneurial skills at multiple Teenage Market events.

The Teenage Market is a national initiative that provides opportunities for young people to showcase their creative talents and entrepreneurial skills through selling handmade crafts, unique fashion, and art.

Open to aspiring entrepreneurs aged 13–25 years, each market event offers the opportunity to test new business ideas, sell their creative products, and gain practical experience in a real trading environment.

As well as supporting young people to develop skills such as trading, networking, and building their confidence, the events add vibrancy and help to increase local footfall by attracting new and returning visitors to town centres and nearby businesses.

This summer The Teenage Market will be delivering events across Warwickshire at the following locations:

These latest events follow the success of two Teenage Markets delivered in Nuneaton in March and June, and a Rugby event delivered in April, earlier this year.

Young people interested to get involved can sign-up for a stall free of charge on The Teenage Market website. Spaces are limited but once registered, future dates and opportunities will be shared.

Councillor Rob Howard, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, said:

“The Teenage Markets taking place this summer provide a valuable opportunity to support our towns whilst showcasing the talent of Warwickshire’s young people. The events delivered so far this year have already demonstrated how Teenage Markets can boost footfall and create a vibrant community atmosphere. They also empower young people with the opportunity to gain real-world business experience that can help shape their future careers. I would encourage everyone to come along, support our young traders, and be part of these fantastic local events”.

Warwickshire first introduced the concept at the Warwickshire Towns Network Conference in 2023, and North Warwickshire was the first to trial a series of markets using UKSPF funding. The events proved highly successful, demonstrating strong local demand and real impact for young traders and communities alike.

Building on this success, Warwickshire County Council is currently supporting the expansion of Teenage Markets across the county in partnership with Place for Youth CIC, which delivers the Teenage Market initiative on a national level.

For local groups, organisations, councils or schools who would like to host a Teenage Market in their town or community in Warwickshire, please email towns@warwickshire.gov.uk

To find out more, visit the Warwickshire County Council Teenage Markets webpage.