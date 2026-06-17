Warwickshire host shares rewarding Homes for Ukraine experience

Sue is a Warwickshire resident who opened her home to help Ukrainian families through the Homes for Ukraine scheme. She has shared her story to encourage more people to consider becoming sponsors.

Sue first signed up for the sponsorship scheme in 2022 after watching events unfold in Ukraine and said the scheme enabled her to respond by offering help in a practical way.

Four years later Sue is host to a mother and her son, who have become an important part of her life.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “My guests are now like family and we have had so much fun doing things together. It’s given me immense satisfaction to see them not just survive but thrive.”

Sue said support from Warwickshire County Council helped her feel reassured from the beginning, with advice, information and signposting to specialist support services available.

She also highlighted the ongoing support offered to sponsors, including caseworker check-ins and access to help by phone and email.

The host added that while sharing a home with others naturally brings day-to-day adjustments, the experience has been overwhelmingly positive.

Sue mentioned: “Hosting isn’t for everyone, of course. If you’re undecided, think carefully through the practicalities, contact Warwickshire County Council and, if possible, members of the local Ukrainian community and former hosts.

“If you do go ahead, it will be one of the most fulfilling, interesting and enjoyable experiences you’ll ever have, making lifelong friends and gaining fresh perspectives on life.

“To echo a neighbour, it’s been an honour and a pleasure having them in our community.”

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents who may be interested in becoming a Homes for Ukraine sponsor to find out more about the scheme and the support available.

Councillor Robert Gisbourne, Cabinet Member responsible for Empowering Local Communities said: “The Homes for Ukraine scheme has shown the incredible difference that local communities can make when people come together to support those rebuilding their lives after conflict.”

“We understand that becoming a sponsor is a significant decision, which is why support is available throughout the hosting journey. Anyone interested in finding out more is encouraged to get in touch and learn about the guidance and assistance available. “

To find out more about becoming a Homes for Ukraine sponsor, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine-2/information-sponsors