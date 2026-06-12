Council raises awareness of support for anyone experiencing loneliness and social isolation  

In Warwickshire, around 7% of adults (approximately 23,500) reports feeling lonely often, or always.

Loneliness can affect anyone, at any time in their life. It is more than just being alone, although being isolated and alone can increase feelings of loneliness. It is subjective and what feels lonely for one person might be perfectly ok with another.

People can often be surprised of the health impacts that loneliness and social isolation can have. Loneliness is seen to be as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is worse for you than obesity. It can also increase your risk of developing coronary heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and dementia. It can increase a person’s premature mortality by 26%.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is highlighting the support available for anyone who is experiencing loneliness. Quite often it only takes something small to reverse the pattern and feelings of loneliness.

Residents struggling with feelings of loneliness and social isolation are encouraged to practice the Five Ways to Wellbeing which highlights five simple actions people can take to support their mental health and emotional wellbeing by: connecting with others, being physically active, continuing to learn, giving time or support to others, and appreciating the world around them.

Social prescribing is also a way to connect with others based around a person's interests and hobbies. You will be assigned a social prescriber who will get to know you and introduce you to things in your area that might be suitable for you.

Residents can also try and combat feelings of loneliness by having a fresh start with learning, to return to learning, or to continue learning through a range of Adult Community Learning courses covering topics such as developing digital and computer skills, languages, arts and crafts, personal development and much more.

Anyone who is finding that loneliness is affecting their mental health can access Wellbeing for Warwickshire, a countywide service offering support face-to-face, over the phone 0800 616171, Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm or online. The service includes drop-in hubs, one-to-one support, online counselling, webchat, as well as free courses and workshops to improve mental health. For a full list of mental health services available in Warwickshire visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Loneliness can affect anyone at any stage of life, and too often people feel they have to face it alone. We want to give people the confidence to talk openly about how they are feeling so that they can access the support they need. “Across Warwickshire there are lots of different opportunities to connect with others, whether through local groups, community activities or wellbeing services. Even a small conversation or act of kindness can make a real difference. “Please remember that there are things we can all do and that you are not alone if you are feeling lonely.”

The council is raising awareness of the support available for anyone experiencing loneliness and social isolation as part of Loneliness Awareness Week (15 - 21 June) which this year has a theme of “Giving Loneliness a Voice”. The campaign supports the council's priority to live well in Warwickshire, focusing on reducing stigma and creating safe spaces for people to share how they feel without judgment and live independently, in good health for longer.

The Marmalade Trust, which offers support for people of all ages who are experiencing loneliness has a ‘Connections Map, to help people connect. There are a range of activities from community activities, meet-ups and events across the county, making it easy to find something nearby. To access the map please visit About | Loneliness Awareness Week

Now in its 10th year, Loneliness Awareness Week, hosted by loneliness charity Marmalade Trust, shines a light on the fact that loneliness can affect anyone, at any stage of life.

The Living Well webpages support people to stay safe and independent by bringing together a wide range of advice, support services, and community resources, all of which can help combat loneliness.

More information about loneliness and useful resources to help can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/health-wellbeing/loneliness-self-isolation-useful-resources.

For more information, advice and talking about loneliness visit: Talking about loneliness - Warwickshire County Council