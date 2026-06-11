Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 11 June 2026

The actions coming out of Recalibrating Warwickshire – the new Council Plan – and the Council’s financial position were among the key items discussed at Cabinet today. The Delivery P...

The actions coming out of Recalibrating Warwickshire – the new Council Plan – and the Council’s financial position were among the key items discussed at Cabinet today.

The Delivery Plan to support Recalibrating Warwickshire was agreed with a range of activities set out to implement its ambitions. These support the six areas of focus - three focussing on people and three on places - and break down the programmes of work to be carried out over the next two years.

The plan is to be reviewed every quarter, enabling the council to respond to changing needs and priorities. A second report, detailing where the council is in relation to performing against the priorities of the 2022-27 Council Plan, was also considered.

The Treasury Management Report and the Financial Outturn Report both took stock of the Council’s finances after the conclusion of the 2025/26 financial year. Among the highlights of Treasury Management outturn was the council’s effective management of its cash generating £7m above budget in-year investment returns, bringing £4.5m savings from early repayment of debt, the benefits of which will be spread over a ten year period.

The Council’s overall financial position at the close of the municipal year showed that prudent financial management had achieved a net revenue underspend of nearly £3.33m. The report acknowledged, however, that significant demand-driven pressures remained in children’s and adult social care, SEND and home to school transport. Wider pressures from high inflation created by the war in the middle east, have put increased pressure on the council’s financial stability.

Moves to address one of those pressures took a step forward as Cabinet also agreed the strategic direction for the local SEND system and authorised submission of the Local SEND Reform Plan to the Department for Education.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said; “I am pleased we have approved the delivery plan to move forward with our Recalibrating Warwickshire ambitions.

“The Delivery Plan is considered and realistic with a set of goals that will address the issues facing residents of all ages while creating a county that will help businesses to thrive. We appreciate that we are in a fast-changing environment, though, and will be monitoring its effectiveness to ensure it delivers best value for money to taxpayers, and to deal with the many pressures on the Council’s finances over the year ahead.”

You can watch Cllr Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, talking about today's Cabinet meeting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-8CuMyxZ4I

The meeting and papers can be viewed here: WCC Cabinet Meeting: 11 June 2026