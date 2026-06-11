New plan agreed to improve SEND support across Warwickshire

WCC has set out plans to strengthen support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), following approval of its Local SEND Reform Plan by Cabinet.

The plan is part of the Government’s national SEND reform programme, which sets out an ambitious vision for a more inclusive, sustainable and effective system for children and young people aged 0 - 25. It focuses on identifying needs earlier, improving access to support, and strengthening partnership working across education, health and care.

Aligned to the Council’s “Recalibrating Warwickshire” Council Plan 2026 - 2030 and its ambition to “Build Brighter Futures”, the reforms will support improved outcomes for children and young people with SEND by building stronger relationships with parents, carers and learners, while continuing the transformation of local SEND provision.

Developed in partnership with the NHS, schools and education settings, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and other partners, the plan builds on established local strengths. It sets out how organisations will work together to respond to rising demand and ensure that children and young people receive the right support at the right time.

A key feature of the plan is the development of a new “Experts at Hand” offer, which will give schools and settings quicker access to specialist professionals, including speech and language therapists, educational psychologists and occupational therapists. This support is designed to help meet children’s needs earlier, without always requiring formal assessments.

The plan also places strong emphasis on improving communication and co-production with parents and carers, ensuring families have a greater role in shaping how services are designed and delivered. Education, health and care organisations will work more closely together as a single system, with the County Council leading this partnership locally.

Alongside this, Warwickshire will continue to expand local specialist provision, including more SEND support in mainstream schools, the development of inclusion bases within schools, and additional special school places. This will help more children and young people access the support they need closer to home.

Cllr Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and SEND at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This plan marks a significant step forward for children and young people with SEND in Warwickshire and reflects the strong foundations we have already built locally. Over recent years, we have made meaningful progress, including more than doubling SEND resourced provision places, and we are well placed to take the next stage of local plan forward.

“By further strengthening our partnerships and expanding early access to specialist support through initiatives such as ‘Experts at Hand’, we will ensure that more children and young people receive the right support at the right time, closer to home. This is central to our ambition to build brighter futures for all.”

The Local SEND Reform Plan will be submitted to the Department for Education and NHS England in July 2026. Progress will be regularly reviewed, with partners continuing to work closely with children, young people and families to shape and strengthen services.

A copy of this Cabinet paper can be found here: Local SEND Reform Plan at June 2026 Cabinet