Drivers: Always stop for the lollipop!

Do you always stop for a school crossing patrol when they raise their Stop sign?

Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education team is issuing a plea to all drivers to stop when a School Crossing Patrol displays their ‘STOP’ sign.

This may seem obvious to most good drivers who are law abiding, courteous and stop as instructed; however, shockingly, not every driver puts the safety of vulnerable road users, especially children, above their own needs.

Recently, two school crossing patrols were hit by cars in neighbouring Coventry, and the County Council is reminding drivers to be responsible and lawful. It only takes a few minutes for a patrol to enter the road and cross pedestrians, and drivers are being reminded to please stop.

School crossing patrols in Warwickshire, in their high visibility uniforms and warning signs, have seen a worrying increase in the number of incidents of drivers not stopping when instructed and even abuse and aggression.

Rosalie Taylor, Senior Road Safety Officer at Warwickshire County Council explains, “By law, as soon as a School Crossing Patrol raises their sign, even if they have not stepped into the road, motorists must be prepared to stop if it is safe to do so. There is no excuse for not stopping.”

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The Council is committed to making our roads a safe place for children and other pedestrians and our patrols are a vital community asset in that. It is essential that motorists understand that it is an offence not to stop when a School Crossing Patrol displays the STOP sign. They have the same authority as a police officer to stop traffic. Failing to stop puts vulnerable road users and our staff at risk. Our School Crossing Patrols are instructed to report any driver who fails to stop to the Police, which could result in prosecution.”

What do drivers need to know?

Slow down when they see a school crossing patrol warning sign or flashing lights and be prepared to stop.

Stop when the school crossing patrol raises and displays the STOP sign.

Be patient and do not move forward until the patrol has returned to the pavement

Do not park or stop where the school crossing patrol works, on zig-zag lines and never park, pullover or wait on ‘School Keep Clear’ road markings.

Due to the increasing rise in incidents, Warwickshire County Council can now issue body worn cameras to patrols, to capture drivers who fail to stop when indicated. This evidence can be passed onto Warwickshire Police via Op Snap. If the driver has committed a moving traffic offence, they could receive a fine and 3 penalty points.

More information about school crossing patrols in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schoolcrossingpatrols