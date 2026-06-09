Warwickshire celebrates Stockingford school crossing patrol’s 35 years of dedicated service

Jean King celebrates 35 years as a school crossing patrol!

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the remarkable dedication of Jean King, who recently received a Long Service Award marking an incredible 35 years of keeping children safe on the county’s roads as a School Crossing Patrol.

​Jean, a beloved community figure on Church Road in Stockingford, currently serves the families walking to St Paul’s Primary and Stockingford Academy. She was officially commended at the School Crossing Patrol Service’s ‘Get Together 2026’ event. During the ceremony, Jean was presented with a long service certificate, a special badge, and a signed, framed personal letter of thanks from Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council.

​Jean’s journey with the council began as a Relief School Crossing Patrol before she became a permanent fixture in January 1991. Her early days saw her stationed on Avenue Road for Wembrook Primary, before a brief stint near the Pingles swimming pool, and eventually settling into her long-standing site on Church Road.

​Over three and a half decades, Jean has seen generations of children grow up—with many of the parents whose children she currently crosses having been safely guided across the road by her when they were young themselves. Known for her incredible memory and warm greetings, Jean makes it a point to welcome the children by name every single day. She frequently describes the role as her "medicine" that keeps her going.

​She has also demonstrated great adaptability over her career, notably retraining in the summer of 2019 when Puffin crossing lights were installed at her site, taking on the challenge of not only working alongside the new signals but ensuring local drivers followed her lead to keep pedestrians safe.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Jean’s 35 years of service is a truly outstanding achievement. She embodies the community spirit that makes Warwickshire such a wonderful place to live. Every day, regardless of the weather, our School Crossing Patrols play a vital role in ensuring the safety of our children, and Jean has done exactly that for generations of families in Stockingford. We are incredibly grateful for her dedication and loyalty to her community.

“Our School Crossing Patrols are local heroes, and we are always looking for more dedicated individuals to join the team. Jean herself describes the interaction with the children and parents who have so much respect and affection for her, as her ‘medicine’. I would strongly encourage anyone who wants to make a real, positive difference in their local community, much like Jean has, to consider taking up this highly rewarding role."

​Warwickshire County Council is currently encouraging residents who are looking for a unique opportunity to keep active, engage with neighbours, and play a crucial part in local road safety to consider becoming a School Crossing Patrol.

For more information on current vacancies and how to apply to become a School Crossing Patrol in Warwickshire, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schoolcrossingpatrols