Celebrating volunteers powering Warwickshire’s Library Home Library Service this Volunteers’ Week 

Warwickshire County Council has been proudly celebrating its dedicated Library Service volunteers this National Volunteers' Week - (1-7 June).

The council has been shining a spotlight on those who help bring books, companionship and connection to residents through the Home library service.

Around 30 volunteers offer around three to four hours weekly in Warwickshire, selecting books or driving and delivering them to around 340 customers in Warwickshire.

National Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide celebration recognising the vital contribution volunteers make to communities, and this year Warwickshire is highlighting the incredible impact of those supporting its Library Service.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Resources and Internal Affairs, said:

“Our Home Delivery Service is about more than books. It’s about helping people to live independently in their own homes, where they often want to be. And our brilliant volunteers make sure that, if people are unable to get out and about, they can still access books and enjoy the social interaction that the visits bring.

“We also know the value that people get from volunteering and the positive impact it has on their lives. This win-win situation is a wonderful example of what we can achieve in Warwickshire when we enable our communities.”

Volunteering with the Library Service offers a rewarding way to give back, meet new people and make a meaningful difference. As Volunteers’ Week highlights, even small acts of generosity can have a lasting impact.

To find out more about Warwickshire’s Home Delivery Service, visit:

Home library service - Warwickshire County Council

To explore volunteering opportunities, visit:

Library volunteering opportunities - Warwickshire County Council

