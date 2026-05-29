Local Nature Recovery Strategy launched at Ryton Pools celebrations

A day of nostalgia and family fun celebrating Ryton Pools Country Park’s 30th anniversary also saw the launch of the county’s landmark Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) on Wednesday 27 May.

Restoring natural habitats, improving the quality of rivers, supporting the recovery of vulnerable species, and creating more green spaces in towns are among the key benefits for the region following the official launch of the Warwickshire Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS).

​Introduced under the Environment Act 2021, the LNRS is a statutory, spatial plan designed to reverse the decline of biodiversity. With the UK now identified as one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, this locally developed strategy provides a tailored blueprint for nature recovery across Warwickshire.

​The comprehensive plan was developed by Warwickshire County Council - designated by the government as the Responsible Authority - in close collaboration with the Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull Local Nature Partnership (LNP).

​A strategy built on public engagement

​The LNRS was shaped by an extensive three-year engagement programme, which included targeted workshops with landowners, collaboration with environmental groups and government agencies, and a robust public consultation. This collaborative approach culminated in the strategy receiving overwhelming support prior to its recent Cabinet approval.

​Based on local knowledge and evidence, the Warwickshire LNRS focuses on key linked priorities to help reverse biodiversity decline:

Creating more nature-rich habitats and supporting the recovery of vulnerable species.

Improving water availability and quality for both wildlife and local communities.

Embedding more ‘green and blue’ spaces into towns and new developments.

Connecting people to accessible natural places to experience nature’s health benefits.

Supporting sustainable, nature-friendly land management led by farmers and landowners through good practice dissemination within the agricultural community.

Tackling challenges such as flooding by working with natural processes and nature-based solutions.

The strategy's delivery will be funded in part by innovative private investment models alongside the establishment of nature markets, where development and construction schemes are required to deliver wider environmental net gain objectives.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “There was no better setting to launch our ambitious Local Nature Recovery Strategy than at Ryton Pools Country Park as it celebrated 30 remarkable years of connecting our communities with the great outdoors. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the park and engaging with our rangers.

​“This strategy represents a critical turning point for Warwickshire, providing a tailored blueprint to reverse biodiversity decline and protect our natural environment. By launching this strategy at such a well-loved community event, we hope to inspire residents of all ages to actively support the recovery of our local wildlife and green spaces in their daily lives.”

Emma Johnson, Natural England West Midlands Deputy Director, said: "The launch of Warwickshire's Local Nature Recovery Strategy is a landmark moment in the effort to not only arrest the decline in nature but also to restore it.

"Natural England is proud to have worked alongside Warwickshire County Council, the Warwickshire Coventry and Solihull Local Nature Partnership, and a wide range of partners to help shape this ambitious strategy.

"From restoring vital habitats and improving our rivers, to embedding green spaces into our towns and supporting nature-friendly farming, this strategy sets out clear priorities for where effort is needed. I encourage everyone to explore the strategy and consider what part they can play in creating a more nature-rich future for Warwickshire which will secure our future as well as that of the wildlife we live alongside."

​Following its official launch and recent Cabinet approval, the strategy will now be submitted to the government for final adoption. The strategy is web-based and hosted on the LNP website, featuring accompanying best-practice guidance so everyone can help nature’s recovery, regardless of where they live and work.

​30 years of nature and community at Ryton Pools

​The official launch of the strategy formed a key part of Ryton Pools Country Park’s 30th Anniversary Fun Day. Hundreds of local residents and visitors gathered at the park to celebrate three decades of conservation and outdoor recreation.

​Alongside learning more about the new nature recovery plans, attendees enjoyed an action-packed day of traditional activities, including ranger-led pond dipping and minibeast hunting, highlighting the park's vibrant biodiversity; miniature train rides and traditional maypole dancing; live music from a local brass band and a charity BBQ; and market stalls showcasing local environmental groups and sustainable businesses. More information about this event can be found here: All invited to celebrate 30 years of much-loved Warwickshire country park.

The Local Nature Recovery Strategy is web-based and fully interactive. For more information, to view the priorities for your local area, or to read the full document, please visit the Warwickshire Coventry and Solihull Local Nature Partnership website.

The background Cabinet paper outlining the strategy's approval can be viewed here: April 2026 Cabinet: Warwickshire Local Nature Recovery Strategy.