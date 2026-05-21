All invited to celebrate 30 years of much-loved Warwickshire country park

Ryton Pools Country Park is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a day of fun for all on Wednesday 27 May 2026.

Since officially opening to the public in 1996, Ryton Pools has become a treasured green space for visitors from the local area and beyond; somewhere people can connect with nature, enjoy outdoor activities, and make lasting memories with family and friends. Its popularity now spans generations of visitors, with people who explored the park as children returning with families of their own.

To celebrate this special milestone, Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service is hosting a free anniversary fun day with entertainment and activities for all ages. It will take place during May half-term on Wednesday 27 May from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy:

Miniature train rides

Activities such as pond dipping and minibeast hunting led by the ranger teams

Live music from a brass band

Morris dancers and maypole dancing

Market stalls

Food and drink

And more throughout the day.

The event is free with no booking required for general attendance. Pond dipping sessions can be booked for free via Eventbrite. Standard parking charges apply.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Climate and Environment at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Ryton Pools is a truly special place for visitors both from Warwickshire and further afield. It’s home to an incredible variety of wildlife, and the team do a fantastic job of preserving and enhancing the habitats found on site whilst also providing a brilliant environment for visitors of all ages and backgrounds to come and enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating this anniversary with our residents and visitors, and we also look forward to many more years of this beloved country park to follow.”

Over the last three decades, the park has evolved into one of Warwickshire’s most wildlife-rich country parks, with more than 3,000 species recorded on site. It has built a reputation among wildlife enthusiasts for some astonishing finds, including rare birds, bees, moths, and fungi. The park’s ranger team works closely with partners and volunteers on a range of conservation projects and habitat management work, from great crested newt conservation to bat, bee, butterfly, moth and amphibian surveys.

The team has also developed a vast variety of nature-inspired activities for visitors to take part in, created an extensive outdoor education programme enjoyed by many Warwickshire schools, and welcomed concessions on-site including the ever-popular Farmers Fayre Café, Mercia Cycles Bike Hire, and the latest addition of the Twirl & Swirl ice cream trailer.

Park Yoga sessions recently began at the park, now taking place every Sunday from 9.30am. The sessions are free to attend with no booking required – just turn up with a yoga mat or towel.

With plenty to celebrate and lots to discover, whether you’re a regular visitor or getting to know the park for the first time, come and join in the fun on 27 May for 30 years of Ryton Pools Country Park.

For further updates from Warwickshire’s country parks, sign up to the monthly Warwickshire Country Parks newsletter.

Pictured: Rare type of Birds Nest fungi, Caythus stercoreus, discovered on site by local expert