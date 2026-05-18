Free child car seat check events returning across Warwickshire

Find a child car seat check event near you in May and June.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partners are urging families to check that children are travelling both legally and safely on every journey, as a new series of free child car seat check events takes place across the county over the coming weeks.

Delivered by Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, and supported by Child Seat Safety Specialists, these events bring together key partners working collaboratively to improve road safety across Warwickshire.

This initiative supports the Partnership’s ambitious target to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on Warwickshire’s roads by 50% by 2030. Ensuring children are properly restrained every journey, no matter how short, plays a vital role in achieving this goal. Without a proper restraint, children face a much-increased risk of death or serious injury, including injuries to their head, neck and spinal collumn.

Previous check events have highlighted a significant issue, with a high proportion of car seats requiring adjustment or correction, reinforcing the value of expert advice, helping parents and carers feel confident their child is travelling safely.

All events are free, drop-in, and there is no need to book. Each session will run from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the following locations:

Wednesday 27 May – Pingles Leisure Centre, Avenue Road, Nuneaton.

Thursday 28 May – ASDA Leamington Spa, Chesterton Drive, Sydenham, CV31 1YD.

Friday 29 May – Stratford Leisure Centre, Bridgeway, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6YX.

Tuesday 16 June – Tesco Warwick, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ.

Wednesday 17 June – Dobbies Atherstone, Cross Lane Farm, Nuneaton Road, CV9 1RF.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “There is nothing more important than the safety of our children, yet navigating the complexities of car seat fitting can be daunting for even the most experienced parents, carers, and grandparents. It is not enough to simply have the right seat; it must be fitted perfectly on every single journey.

“We are proud to work alongside our partners to bring these free, expert-led events directly to our communities across Warwickshire. I urge everyone who transports children to take advantage of these drop-in sessions. A quick check takes just a few minutes, but the peace of mind it brings – and the protection it provides – is absolutely invaluable."

By law, children must use a suitable car seat until they are 12 years old or 135cm tall, whichever comes first. But being legal doesn’t always mean being safe; correct fitting and proper use are just as important.

Parents, carers, grandparents, and anyone transporting children are strongly encouraged to take a few minutes to get their child’s car seat checked at one of the free events.

For more information, visit: https://warksroadsafety.org/child-seat-check-events/ Or email: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk

Community organisations wishing to host an onsite child car seat check session can now access the new referral and booking system through the Warwickshire Road Safety Education website: Warwickshire County Council Road Safety Education: Child Car Seat Check Referral and Booking Service

For the latest news, updates, and event information, follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety and @WCCSafeActiveTravel.